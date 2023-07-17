Test your investigative skills by finding the escaped criminal at the airport in 6 seconds.

Are you ready to put your thinking cap on? We have the perfect mental workout ready for you today- Brain teasers. There are different types of brain teasers available on the internet. Some ask you to spot an item, animal, or person hidden in the picture, prompting you to use your observational skills. Whereas there are brain puzzles that require you to use your problem-solving skills and analytical thinking. The brain teaser that we have prepared for you today is in the latter category. Get ready to give your brain a decent workout with this puzzle. Shall we begin?

Find the escaped criminal in 6 seconds

Below is the picture puzzle for today. Take a look:

Source: 7-Second Riddles

The above image shows three bearded men at the airport near the luggage checkpoint. The police department has received an anonymous tip that a dangerous criminal has escaped from his prison and is about to leave the country. The three men in the picture are the suspects. One of them is the escaped criminal. Can you find out who? You have 6 seconds to solve this brain puzzle. And your time starts now. Take out your phone or watch and set the timer to 6 seconds. All the best.

Have you found the criminal yet? Hurry up. The time’s running out. If you fail to identify the criminal in the given time, then he will escape the authorities for good. We are providing the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of this article.

Brain Teaser Solution

The third man to the right is the escaped criminal. If he is blind, then why does he need a flashlight?

Source: 7-Second Riddles

We hope that this brain teaser picture puzzle was difficult yet entertaining to solve. Here are a few recommendations for you. Find out if you can solve them all:

