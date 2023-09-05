Test Your Foodie Skills: Can You Find the Hidden Pizza Slice in This Optical Illusion?

Optical illusions are images that challenge your brain and observation skills and make you believe that there is no hidden object or animal.

Now, prepare to put your observational skills to the test with this mind-boggling optical illusion in which you have to find a hidden bunny among the cats.

Optical Illusions have become a way to cool down on a busy day and put your brain to some work other than daily activities.

A lot of optical illusion puzzles are circling the internet and people are trying their hardest to solve them.

Today, here is one same puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads in order to find the right answer.

In this captivating challenge, your mission is to locate a pizza slice that is discreetly hiding among other food items.

This optical illusion was created by Cerra Propper and with just 17 seconds on the clock, the pressure is maximum.

As you start looking at the image, you will notice the background filled with food items that play a significant role in hiding the pizza perfectly.

So are you ready to dive into this image and challenge your brain to differentiate between the pizza slice and other food items within 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Pizza Slice Among the Food Items in 17 Seconds

Source: Cerra Propper / Reader's Digest

How is the search for pizza going?

Did you make any progress or are you just trying to gather focus?

Come on, the major key to finding hidden objects/animals in optical illusions is to give it your full attention.

So turn off all your distractions and focus again.

Was the pizza slice visible?

If your answer is “No” here is a hint:

Try to look for the shape of the pizza slice. It is quite different from other food items in the image..

Hurry Up! The 17 seconds will be over soon!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time limit is over!

How close were you to figuring out where the pizza was hidden?

Did you make it through and found it? If yes, congratulations you are progressing well and if you didn’t find the slice, it is still okay you have got this.

You can scroll back to the top and give it another try without a timer.

If you can’t find it again, here is the solution for you

Find the Hidden Pizza Slice- Solution

Source: Cerra Propper / Reader's Digest

See, wasn’t this optical illusion amazing? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack the next one easily.

