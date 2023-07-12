Are you good at finding things? Prove yourself by finding the snake hidden in the trees within 9 seconds!

Optical illusion puzzles have grown in popularity, especially in the digital world. The online audience loves puzzles that challenge their observation skills, attention to detail, and overall cognitive skills. Not only does solving puzzles like this improve the reader's aforementioned skills, but they are also super fun to solve. It has been scientifically proven that picture puzzles and brain riddles are certified mood boosters.

So, if you are looking to challenge your skills, have fun, or improve a sour mood, then optical illusion puzzles are for you. Today’s puzzle involves finding a snake. Are you ready to take on a challenging puzzle? Let’s begin.

Find the snake in 9 seconds

Look at the optical illusion image below.

Source: Brain Games 4k (YouTube)

The image above shows the stillness of a forest. You can see lush green trees in the image, and though the image looks pretty tranquil and beautiful, there is danger lurking in it. A huge snake is slithering somewhere in the image. You know what you have to do- find the snake in the given time. As the title suggests, you will have only 9 seconds to find the snake in the forest. Mind your pace and get started.

Just so you know, the snake that you have to find in the forest is green in colour. It is perfectly camouflaged with the leaves, so, finding the snake within 9 seconds might not be as easy as you think. Still, you have our full support and belief. You've got this!

The solution to this optical puzzle is given at the end. We will be waiting for you there to hear the news of your victory. All the best.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the snake hidden in the trees:

Source: Brain Games 4k (YouTube)

