Optical illusion to test your eyesight: Find the turtle hidden among the lily pads in 5 seconds!

Find the turtle in 5 seconds

Source: Lenstore

The image above shows several lilypads growing in a small water body. There is also a cute little turtle present in the water. Your task in this optical illusion puzzle is to spot the turtle hidden among the lilypads in the given time. The time limit that we have set for today’s optical puzzle is 5 seconds. So, set your timers and get started. All the best.

We have provided the solution to this picture puzzle at the end of the article. But, make sure that you scroll down only after solving the puzzle by yourself first.

Have you found the turtle yet? The clock’s ticking.

Hurry up. The countdown is now beginning.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to spot the turtle in 5 seconds? Let’s move on to the solution now.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden turtle:

Source: Lenstore

