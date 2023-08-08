Optical Illusion Observation Test: Can you spot the tiger hidden among zebras in 8 seconds?

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality. They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion. The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s get started.

Spot The Hidden Tiger In 8 Seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s optical illusion.

Source: The Sun UK

In this optical illusion picture test, you can see a grassland and a herd of zebras grazing languidly. Besides the herd of zebras, there is another animal present in the grassland.

To be specific, there is a tiger hidden among the zebras in this optical illusion image.

Your goal in this optical illusion image is to find the tiger in the given time. As usual, we have a time set for this hidden tiger optical illusion as well. We are giving you 8 seconds to solve this online puzzle.

This a dare for you and only highly observant people can spot the hidden tiger in this illusion.

The time limit is 8 seconds. Your time starts now!

All the best!

The solution is provided below. Scroll down to see the hiding tiger.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion IQ test, you had to find the tiger among the zebras in 8 seconds. In case you were unable to find the tiger, fret not. Here is the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

Source: The Sun UK

