Finding the hidden chameleon in this image is super hard!

Chameleons are special animals with the ability to deceive the human eye.

They are blessed with the ability to change colors as per their environment.

Are you smart enough to spot the hidden chameleon in this image?

The rules are pretty simple.

Rules

First things first, pledge not to cheat in this one. It gets really tempting to cheat in games that challenge your smartness. We humans take it to our ego and thus, succeeding at such challenges becomes really important for our self-esteem.

In that case, we feel tempted to cheat. However, simply remember that the real fun lies in succeeding truthfully.

Now, this challenge is a time-based challenge. You won’t be getting a whole day to complete it. Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Now, take a deep breath before hitting the “start” button. Now, hit the button and look for the chameleon in the picture.







Find the hidden chameleon

Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)







Could you find it?

Here is the chameleon!







Image Source: The Quiz Central (YouTube)