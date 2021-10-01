Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook Status, Poems, Songs, Slogans and more

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: October 2 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. It is also celebrated in various other parts of the world. On this day, leaders of the nation pay homage at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. On the occasion, Mahatma Gandhi's favourite song, Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram, is also sung. This year marks the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer was born on 2 October, 1869 at Porbandar, India. His role in the freedom struggle is not forgettable. His non-violent protest or satyagraha achieved political and social progress. Mahatma Gandhi, name is now one of the most universally recognised on the Earth.

His full name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who was known to his various followers as Mahatma, or "the great-souled one". He was well known for his ascetic lifestyle.No doubt, his life and teachings inspired several activists including Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela. He was the leader of the non-violent independence movement against British rule.

Why is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated on 2nd October?

Inspirational and Famous Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

1. “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

2. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”

3. “The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.”

4. “I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.”

5. “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”

6. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

7. "If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do."

8. "Nobody can hurt me without my permission."

9. "An ounce of practice is worth a thousand words."

10. "Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

11. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

12. "Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment."

13. "Hate the sin, love the sinner."

14. "Seek not greater wealth, but simpler pleasure; not higher fortune, but deeper felicity."

15. "Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world, but to change ourselves."

16. "What barrier is there that love cannot break?"

17. "Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress."

18. "A ‘No’ uttered from deepest conviction is better and greater than a ‘Yes’ merely uttered to please, or what is worse, to avoid trouble."

19. "The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems."

20. "To give pleasure to a single heart by a single act is better than a thousand heads bowing in prayer."

21. “The only tyrant I accept in this world is the still voice within.”

22. “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.”

23. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

24. “Nearly everything you do is of no importance, but it is important that you do it.”

25. “There is a force in the universe, which, if we permit it, will flow through us and produce miraculous results.”

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Let us follow Gandhi’s teachings and practice ahimsa always. Vande Mataram! Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

2. Let us remember the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way! Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

3. On this Gandhi Jayanti may the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us.

4. Live simply so that others may simply live. Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

5. It is easy enough to be friendly to one's friends. But to befriend the one who regards himself as your enemy is the quintessence of true religion. The other is mere business. Good Wishes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

7. It is better to be violent, if there is violence in our hearts than to put on the cloak of nonviolence to cover impotence. Good Wishes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

8. There is more to life than increasing its speed. Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

9. 2 October, the day which marks the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the Greatest Human ever born in India. My best wishes to you on the day which celebrates non-violence and bravery.

10. On this special day, remember what Gandhiji taught and propagated. An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Follow non-violence and be kind. Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

Poems on Mahatma Gandhi

1.

Yes, I am Gandhi

Born on a special day

When the whole world comes together

To rejoice for another year

Another year is no more and

Another one imminent.

What is your foresight

In this coming year?

Who else will achieve greatness

Who else will achieve grand things

In this approaching year?

Mahathma came to this earth

And planted some everlasting seeds

Seeds of love, joy, and freedom

He changed the karma of humanity

He was called Gandhi, yes Mahathma.

Some say he was born of Indian descent,

I simply say he was born of humanity

He was a selfless and gallant leader,

He taught the world to resist oppression

He did it with love, meekness, and humility.

When he was assassinated his body died

But his spirit never died with him

He unselfishly gave it to me and

Said give it to the whole world and ask:

Why does humanity still kill each other?

By Nhlanhla "Gandhi" Sikosana

2.

A Father's Vision

Shrouded in white,

A supportive wooden stick in one hand,

Walking towards the new era in sight,

He left his footprints on the historic Indian sand.

Advocating peace,

Upholding his virtues,

The ever lit candle of his beliefs will never cease,

So will the fruition of his toil from dusk till the dew.

Scrutinizing the progressive vision of this country,

Acting as a beacon light for his followers,

Striving to make the nation free,

A tolerant and non-violent country he tried to nurse.

His praises echo throughout,

His deeds guiding us in building a new nation,

Lifting us from inequality's drought,

This is Mahatma Gandhi, our father, whose name we recite in exaltation.

By Yukta Hathiramani

Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans to songs that capture his work, life, and beliefs

1. Gun Dham Hamare Gandhi Ji

2. Suno Suno Aye Duniyawalo Bapu Ki Yeh Amar Kahani

3. Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kare Diya Kamal

4. Gandhiji Ne Sabko

5. Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram (Ram Dhun) is one of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans.

6. Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye. Mahatma Gandhi loved this bhajan.