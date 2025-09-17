General Knowledge Question & Answer on IBCA& Nature 2030 Programmes

International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) is an India-led global multi-coaltion with different countries of more than 90 big cat range with non-range countries for conserving the 7 big cat species with their habitat. IBCA was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, and it was officially launched on the 50th anniversary of the Tiger project. Recently, Nepal has officially joined the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). The IUCN Programme is the result of years of discussion and collaboration within the Union. It was formally adopted through a democratic vote at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille. For the first time, the Nature 2030 IUCN Programme outlines a ten-year vision, urging collective action from Members, Commissions, and the Secretariat. This long-term approach is closely aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the post-2020 global biodiversity framework, ensuring that conservation efforts contribute meaningfully to global sustainability goals.

In this article, we will cover the important questions with answers on these two topics, which are core relevant for UPSC preliminary, or any other exams. QUESTION 1 With reference to the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), consider the following statements: The Indian government set up the IBCA through the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Its mandate covers only the Snow Leopard, Cheetah, and Tiger. All UN member states can join once the framework agreement is signed. How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None Correct Answer: (b) Only two Explanation: The first General Assembly of the International Big Cat Alliance was held in New Delhi on 16 June 2024, chaired by the Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Nine countries, including Bhutan, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Suriname, and others, endorsed him as IBCA’s first President.

IBCA was launched in March 2024 by the Government of India through the National Tiger Conservation Authority. (Statement 1 correct)

Its mandate covers seven big cats: Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma — not just three. (Statement 2 incorrect)

Membership is open to all UN member countries after signing the framework agreement via diplomatic channels. (Statement 3 correct)

QUESTION 2 With reference to Himalayan glaciers, consider the following pairs: Gasherbrum – Dafla Hills Zemu – Karakoram range Which of the above is/are correctly matched?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2 Correct Answer: (d) Neither 1 nor 2 Explanation: Gasherbrum lies in the Karakoram range.

Zemu Glacier is in Sikkim, near Kangchenjunga, not in Karakoram.

Dafla Hills are in Arunachal Pradesh and have no link with Gasherbrum. QUESTION 3 The ‘Nature 2030 Programme’ is an initiative of: (a) International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

(b) United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

(c) World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)

(d) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Correct Answer: (a) IUCN Explanation: The Nature 2030 Programme was adopted at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille.

It aligns with the UN 2030 Agenda and the post-2020 biodiversity framework.

It focuses on five key pathways: acknowledge, retain, restore, resource, and reconnect to drive transformative change.

QUESTION 4 The term “typhoons” refers to tropical cyclones occurring in: (a) North-Western Pacific Ocean

(b) Southern Pacific Ocean

(c) Eastern Indian Ocean

(d) South China Sea Correct Answer: (a) North-Western Pacific Ocean Explanation: Tropical cyclones are named differently based on their location:

Hurricanes – North Atlantic & Eastern Pacific



Typhoons – North-Western Pacific



Cyclones – Indian Ocean & South Pacific QUESTION 5 With reference to fluoride in groundwater, consider the following statements: Geomorphology of the region has no role in fluoride contamination. The permissible national limit for fluoride in drinking water is 1.50 mg/litre. Which of the above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2 Correct Answer: (b) 2 only Explanation: Fluoride contamination is a major issue in Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and other states.

Excess fluoride leads to skeletal and dental fluorosis, especially in children.

Studies show that geomorphology, lithology, and soil types strongly influence contamination. (Statement 1 incorrect)