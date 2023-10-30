What Is the White House’s New AI Executive Order?

On October 27, 2023, the Biden administration issued a new executive order on artificial intelligence (AI). The order, titled "Promoting American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence," is the first comprehensive AI policy from the White House.

The order covers a wide range of topics, including:

AI development and research: The order directs federal agencies to invest in AI research and development, and to make their AI research more accessible to the public.

AI use in government: The order sets standards for the use of AI in government, including requirements for transparency, accountability, and fairness.

AI workforce development: The order directs federal agencies to develop and implement programs to train and upskill the American workforce in AI.

AI international cooperation: The order establishes a new National AI Initiative Office to coordinate international cooperation on AI.

The order also includes a number of specific initiatives, such as:

Creating an AI Bill of Rights: The order directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop an AI Bill of Rights, which will outline the rights and protections of individuals in the context of AI.

Establishing a Center for Excellence in AI Cybersecurity: The order establishes a new Center of Excellence in AI Cybersecurity to develop and promote best practices for securing AI systems.

Launching a National AI Research Cloud: The order launches a new National AI Research Cloud, which will provide researchers with access to powerful computing resources to develop and test AI algorithms.

The White House has said that the goal of the executive order is to ensure that the United States remains a leader in AI development and use. The order also aims to promote the responsible and ethical development and use of AI.

The executive order has been met with mixed reactions. Some experts have praised the order for its comprehensive approach and its focus on responsible AI development. Others have criticized the order for being too vague and for lacking specific enforcement mechanisms.

Overall, the White House's new AI executive order is a significant step forward for US AI policy. The order provides a framework for the responsible and ethical development and use of AI, and it invests in AI research and workforce development. The order is likely to have a major impact on the AI landscape in the United States and around the world.