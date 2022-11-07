In international men's cricket, India is represented by the Indian men's national cricket team, also referred to as Team India. A Full Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is overseen by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has a status for Test, ODI, and T20 International matches.

The first cricket club in India was founded in 1792, making it the sixth team to receive Test status in the sport.

To celebrate India’s crushing victory over Zimbabwe by 12 runs, this GK quiz is designed to test your knowledge of the Indian Men’s Cricket team.

GK Quiz On Indian Men’s Cricket Team

1. How many times has India won the Cricket World Cup?

2

3

4

1

2. Which Indian cricketer is also known as the “God of Cricket”?

MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh

Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar

3. What is the moniker given to the Indian cricket team?

Men in Blue

The Team of Lions

The Indian Army

None of the above

4. Who was the first Indian batsman to hit a century in a Test match?

Lala Amarnath Bharadwaj

Kapil Dev

Sunil Gavaskar

Vijay Hazare

5. When did India play its first Test match?

1931

1930

1932

1929

6. How many times has India won the Asia Cup?

5

6

7

8

7. Who is the current Captain of the Indian National Men’s Cricket Team?

Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma

Roger Binny

GK Quiz Answers

1. Two

India's cricket team has won two World Cups. They won the 2011 Cricket World Cup as well as the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

2. Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar AO BR, who captained his country's team internationally, recognized as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is also called the God of Cricket.

3. Men In Blue

4. Lala Amarnath Bharadwaj

Lala Amarnath became the first Indian player to score a century in a test game when he faced England on December 15, 1933, at Mumbai's Gymkhana Ground.

5. 1932

The Indian national cricket team played their first ever international game on June 25, 1932, during a Test at Lord's, becoming the sixth side to be given Test cricket status.

6. Seven

India has won seven titles (six ODI and one T20I) and became the most successful team in the Asia Cup.

7. Rohit Sharma

After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma is the current captain of the Indian National Men’s Cricket Team.