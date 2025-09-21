General Knowledge Questions and Answers on International Day of Peace

International Day of Peace 2025 is celebrated on September 21. This year's theme is "Act Now for a Peaceful World", urging everyone to take bold steps toward harmony and non-violence. First established by the United Nations in 1981, the day was later declared a global ceasefire day in 2001. It's more than just a date—it's a call to action. Schools, communities, and nations unite to promote peace through education, dialogue, and kindness. Do you know which country rings the Peace Bell at the UN headquarters every year? Think you know it all? It's time to prove it. Challenge yourself, test your knowledge, and share your score. Ready to take the quiz and show the world what you've got? GK Quiz on International Day of Peace Q1. When is the International Day of Peace celebrated? a) September 21 b) October 24

c) December 10 d) July 4 Ans.: a) Explanation: The International Day of Peace is celebrated annually on September 21. Q2. What is the theme for the International Day of Peace in 2025? a) Shaping Peace Together b) Actions for Peace: Our Global Goal c) The Right to Peace d) Climate Action for Peace Ans.: b) Explanation: The theme for the 2025 International Day of Peace is "Actions for Peace: Our Global Goal". It emphasises the collective responsibility to build a peaceful and sustainable world. Q3. In what year did the United Nations General Assembly establish the International Day of Peace? a) 1945 b) 1981 c) 2001 d) 1965 Ans.: b) Explanation: The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Peace in 1981. Q4. What is the UN's "Peace Bell" made from? a) Gold and silver b) Coins donated by children from various countries

c) Recycled weapons d) Bronze and steel Ans.: b) Explanation: The Peace Bell, housed at the UN Headquarters in New York, was a gift from Japan and is made from coins donated by children from 60 different countries. Q5. What does the UN Secretary-General's Peace Bell Ceremony typically involve? a) A moment of silence b) A parade c) The ringing of the Peace Bell d) A special art exhibition Ans.: c) Explanation: A key part of the International Day of Peace is the ceremony at the UN Headquarters, where the Secretary-General rings the Peace Bell to call for a global ceasefire. Q6. What does the observance of the International Day of Peace entail for combatant nations? a) A 24-hour global ceasefire and non-violence b) A call for new peace treaties c) The exchange of prisoners of war d) A period of economic sanctions

Ans.: a) Explanation: The UN General Assembly has declared that the International Day of Peace should be a day of a 24-hour global ceasefire and non-violence. Q7. What was the theme for the International Day of Peace in 2024? a) A Just and Sustainable Peace b) Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World c) End Racism. Build Peace. d) Actions for Peace: Our Global Goal Ans.: a) Explanation: The 2024 theme was "A Just and Sustainable Peace", highlighting the importance of not just ending conflict but building a lasting peace that is equitable and protects the environment. Q8. Which UN body is primarily responsible for promoting peace and security? a) The International Court of Justice b) The Security Council c) The General Assembly d) The Economic and Social Council Ans.: b) Explanation: The UN Security Council has primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

Q9. What is the significance of the dove as a symbol for the International Day of Peace? a) It represents strength b) It symbolises freedom c) It is a universal symbol of peace and non-violence d) It represents economic prosperity Ans.: c) Explanation: The dove has long been a universal symbol of peace, often depicted with an olive branch in its beak. Q10. What is the UN's Agenda for Peace, proposed by former Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali? a) A document outlining the process for UN peacekeeping operations b) A plan for global disarmament c) A strategy for combating climate change d) A roadmap for economic development Ans.: a) Explanation: The Agenda for Peace is a 1992 report outlining the UN's roles in preventive diplomacy, peacemaking, peacekeeping, and post-conflict peacebuilding. Q11. What is one of the main goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as they relate to peace?

a) To end poverty b) To reduce inequality c) To promote peaceful and inclusive societies d) To achieve gender equality Ans.: c) Explanation: SDG 16, "Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions", aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development. Q12. What specific role do civil society organisations play on the International Day of Peace? a) They organise large-scale military parades b) They lead diplomatic negotiations c) They hold events, raise awareness, and advocate for peace d) They enforce international law Ans.: c) Explanation: Civil society organisations, including NGOs and community groups, are crucial in organising local events, promoting dialogue, and advocating for peace on this day. Q13. What historical event led to the UN General Assembly dedicating September 21 as a day for a global ceasefire and non-violence?

a) The end of World War II b) The 9/11 attacks in the United States c) A unanimous decision by all member states d) The UN's establishment Ans.: b) Explanation: Following the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to dedicate the International Day of Peace as a day of a global ceasefire and non-violence. Q14. The UN's "Peace Operations" are often referred to as what? a) Military interventions b) Peacekeeping missions c) Economic sanctions d) Humanitarian aid Ans.: b) Explanation: The UN conducts peace operations, also known as peacekeeping missions, to assist countries in transitioning from conflict to peace. Q15. What is the core message behind the International Day of Peace? a) To celebrate military victories b) To promote national pride c) To call for an end to hostilities and a commitment to peace

d) To commemorate past wars Ans.: c) Explanation: The day's core message is a global call for a cessation of hostilities and a universal commitment to peace, both within and between nations. Q16. What is the official name of the United Nations headquarters building in New York, where the Peace Bell is located? a) The UN Global Centre b) The UN Secretariat Building c) The UN Peace Palace d) The UN General Assembly Hall Ans.: b) Explanation: The UN Secretariat Building is where the Peace Bell is situated and where the Secretary-General rings it on the International Day of Peace. Q17. What is the significance of the International Day of Peace in the context of global climate action? a) It promotes peace through economic development b) It highlights that climate change is a threat multiplier for conflict c) It focuses on ending climate-related natural disasters

d) It emphasizes peace through sustainable tourism Ans.: b) Explanation: The connection between climate change and peace has been a significant theme in recent years, highlighting that environmental degradation can exacerbate tensions and lead to conflict. Q18. What is the UN's "Declaration on the Right to Peace"? a) A legal document granting every person the right to live in a peaceful society b) A declaration of war c) A trade agreement d) A treaty on human rights Ans.: a) Explanation: The UN Declaration on the Right to Peace (2016) recognises that every human being has the right to enjoy peace and live in a society free from armed conflict. Q19. How did the 2023 International Day of Peace theme, "Actions for Peace: Our Global Goal", relate to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)? a) It focused solely on SDG 1 (No Poverty).