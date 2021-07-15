GK Quiz on Pay Commission, IPO, National Parks, India Pakistan wars and more

Take a look at the General Knowledge Quiz below on Pay Commission in India, India Pakistan wars, Initial Public Offer, National Parks in India and much more.

1. In which year was the first war between India and Pakistan was fought?

1946 1947 1965 1962

Ans. b

Explanation: Independent nations India and Pakistan fought the war in 1947 which led to accession of Kashmir.

2. What is the work of the Pay Commission in India?

To give recommendations on the salary structure of the employees of the Government of India. To decide the salaries of the employees of the Government of India To guide the Finance ministry to set the salaries of employees of the Government of India All of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The pay commission clearly only gives recommendations on the salary structure of the employees of the Government of India.

3. How many Pay Commissions have been constituted in India since Independence?

6 8 7 9

Ans. c

Explanation: 7 Pay Commissions have been constituted in India since Independence and this time the 7th commission has incremented 28% DA for employees.

4. How much time is provided to the Pay Commission from its constitution to give recommendations for the salaries?

1 year 18 months 26 months 9 months

Ans. b

Explanation: The commission is given 18 months from the date of its constitution to make its recommendations.

5. Which of the following is true about IPO?

i) The process of offering shares of a private corporation to the public in a new stock issuance is called IPO

ii) Private companies obtain capital by offering shares through the primary market through IPO

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: An initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process of offering shares of a private corporation to the public in a new stock issuance. IPOs provide companies with an opportunity to obtain capital by offering shares through the primary market.

6. Who provides financial backing to the startups or small entrepreneurs in exchange of ownership equity?

Angel Investor Venture Capitalist IPO Investment Bank

Ans. a

Explanation: An angel investor is a high-net-worth individual who provides financial backing for small startups or entrepreneurs but in exchange of ownership of equity in the company

7. Who is the private equity investor that provides capital to companies showing high growth potential in exchange for equity stake?

Angel Investor Investment Banker Venture Capitalist None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: A venture capitalist (VC) is a private equity investor that provides capital to companies exhibiting high growth potential in exchange for an equity stake.

8. Which was India's first National Park?

Jim Corbett National Park Hailey's National Park Hemis National Park Both a and b

Ans. d

Explanation: India's first national park was established in 1936 as Hailey National Park, now known as Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand.

9. Which is the largest National park of India as per area?

Desert National Park Jim Corbett National Park Hemis National Park Simlipal National Park

Ans. c

Explanation: The Hemis National Park is the largest National Park in India with an area of 4400 sq kilometres.

10. The only Indian state to be surrounded by another nation is?

Tripura Nagaland Sikkim Manipur

Ans. a

Explanation: Tripura is the third smallest state in India surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides.

