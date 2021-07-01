GK Quiz on POCSO Act

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 is the Government's deterrent against any violence, domestic abuse of sexual offences against children. Take the GK Quiz based on it to know more about it.

POCSO Act of 2012 is applicable to

i) Whole India

ii) Everywhere in India except Jammu and Kashmir

iii) Only the states in India

Only i Only i and ii i, ii and iii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 is applicable to whole India.

What is a child as per POCSO act?

Anyone below 18 years of age Anyone below 16 years of age Anyone below 14 years of age Anyone below 10 years of age

Ans. a

Explanation: The POCSO Act defines a child as any person below eighteen years of age

Which statement stands valid in regards to the POCSO Act?

i) Every crime against children must be reported as per POCSO Act

ii) Those who do not report sexual offences against children may be punished as per the Act

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The Act casts a legal duty upon a person who has knowledge that a child has been sexually abused to report the offence; if he fails to do so, he may be punished with six months‟ imprisonment and/ or a fine.

The police are required to report the matter of child sexual abuse to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) within

24 hours of the act being done 24 hours of the report being received 18 hours of the crime 48 hours of the report being received

Ans. b

Explanation: The police are also required to bring the matter to the attention of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) within 24 hours of receiving the report

The police are required to perform the following duties as per POCSO Act

i) Arrange for the safety of the child

ii) Take the matter to the CWC within 48 hours of report

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The police personnel receiving a report of sexual abuse of a child are given the responsibility of making urgent arrangements for the care and protection of the child. The police are also required to bring the matter to the attention of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) within 24 hours of receiving the report.

Principles for the use of the Professionals and Experts assisting the child at pre trial are

The right to be treated with dignity and compassion The best interests of the child Right to life and survival All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The above mentioned principles are the basis of the professionals and experts assisting the offended children at a pretrial.

What can be the reasons for a child's interrogation as per the POCSO Act?

To establish whether the child needs urgent medical attention To hear the child's version of the circumstances leading to the concern To get a picture of the child's relationship with their parents or family All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The reasons to interview a child include all of the above clauses along with some like- to support the child to participate in decisions affecting them according to their age and maturity, getting a picture of the child's physical and emotional state etc.

Which of the following statements is true?

i) The POCSO Act provides for compensation for medical expenses for the child offended

ii) The medical expenses may be provided after the registration of FIR only

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Rule 7 provides further details in relation to the payment of this compensation. It specifies that the Special Court may order that the compensation be paid not only at the end of the trial, but also on an interim basis, to meet the immediate needs of the child for relief or rehabilitation at any stage after registration of the First Information Report.

When was the POCSO Act implemented?

November 14, 2012 November 14, 2020 November 9, 2012 November 9, 2011

Ans. a

Explanation: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 came into force on November 14, 2012.

Who introduced the POCSO Amendment Bill?

Virendrea Kumar Manmohan Singh Menaka Gandhi None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The POCSO Amendment Bill was introduced by Minister of State in Ministry of Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar

