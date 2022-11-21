Gk Quiz On The Works Of Marie Tharp: Plate Tectonics, Seafloor Spreading And More!

In 1998, Marie Tharp was titled as one of the greatest cartographers of the 20th century on November 21 for her phenomenal work. She unfolded the mysteries of the ocean and is known to prove the theories of continental drift.

She is also known as the pioneer of plate tectonics. find out how much you know about the vast ocean floor and its rifts and valleys through this quiz!

Q1. What is sea-floor spreading?

1. It is a process which includes mid-ocean ridges continually adding new material to the ocean floor.

2.It is a process in which mid ocean ridges add only 1 inch of new material to the ocean floor about once a decade.

3.A process of something.

4.Sea-floor spreading.

Q2. What are mid -ocean ridges?

1. Mountains in the ocean

2. Things underwater

4. A range of mountains rising from the ocean floor.

5. Mid-ocean ridges.

Q3. What are deep ocean trenches?

1.Deep holes in the ocean.

2. Deep underwater canyons.

3.Canyons

4. Things in water.

Q4.The process in which the ocean floor sinks beneath a deep-ocean trench and back into the mantle again is what?

1. Subduction

2. Continental Drift

3. Plate Tectonics

Q5. What is sonar?

1. A unit of measurement.

2.When you measure something.

3.When you microwave something.

4. It's an equipment that uses sound waves to detect the distance of an object.

Q6.What are three types of evidence geologists have found for sea-floor spreading?

answer choices

1.One, two, three

2.Ocean-floor material,drilling samples, magnetic stripes.

3.The ocean floor, the water and the land.

Q7.The ridges form the longest mountain ranges on Earth are longer than what mountains in America?

1. Appalachian Mountains

2. The Rocky Mountains

Q8. What two geologists from 1952 started working on a map of the ocean floor?

1. Marie Tharp and Bruce Heezen

2.Anthony Barringer and Marie Tharp

3.Bruce Heezen and Anthony Barringer

4.There weren't two it was only one and that was Marie Tharp

Q9. What else did scientists discover about mid-ocean ridges?

1. A valley at the top of mid-ocean ridges.

2. A hole

3. None of the above

Q10. What is the supercontinent that existed a long time ago?

1. Big Land

2. Pangea

CORRECT ANSWERS:

Ans 1. It is a process which includes mid-ocean ridges continually adding new material to the ocean floor.

Sea-floor Spreading:

The process of Seafloor spreading is a geologic one where the tectonic plates which large slabs of Earth's lithosphere, tear apart from each other.

Due to the Seafloor spreading, the ocean floor is renewed every 200 million years.

Ans 2. A range of mountains rising from the ocean floor.

Mid -ocean ridges:

The region where a new oceanic crust is created is called the mid-ocean ridge.

Ans 3. Deep underwater canyons

Ocean trenches:

The long, narrow depressions on the seafloor are called Ocean trenches which are the deepest parts of the ocean.

Ans 4 . Subduction:

When an oceanic plate runs into a continental plate and slides beneath it, the phenomenon of Subduction occurs.

Ans. 5. It's an equipment that uses sound waves to detect the distance of an object.

Sonar:

A device that uses sound waves to measure the distance to an object is called Sonar (sound navigation and ranging or sonic navigation and ranging). This technique is usually used underwater, as in submarine navigation, in order to navigate, measure distances (ranging), communicate with or detect objects on or under the surface of the water.

Ans 6 . Ocean-floor material, drilling samples, magnetic stripes.

Ans 7. The Rocky Mountains:

The Rocky Mountains, which are also called Rockies, are a mountain range and the largest mountain system in North America.

Ans 8. Marie Tharp and Bruce Heezen:

Marie Tharp was an American geologist and oceanographic cartographer who, with Bruce Heezen, developed the first scientific map of the Atlantic Ocean floor.

Ans 9. None of the above

Ans 10. Pangea:

It is the most recent supercontinent to have existed and the first to be reconstructed by geologists.

