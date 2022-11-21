Google Doodle Celebrates Marie Tharp On This Day: Find Out Why?

On this day Google dedicated a doodle to Marie Tharp, the American geologist and oceanographic cartographer, who enabled the discoveries and proved the theories of continental drift. As per google oceanographic cartographer Marie co-published the first world map of the ocean floors. The interactive animation of Marie's journey really relays the effort and struggle of her scientific contributions to the discoveries of the mysterious ocean floor.

In 1998, brilliant Marie was titled, one of the greatest cartographers of the 20th century on this day.

The watercolor art styled slides of the Google doodle read a quote by Marie at the end, it said:

"I had a blank canvas to fill with extraordinary possibilities, a fascinating jigsaw puzzle to piece together. It was a once-in-a-lifetime - a once-in-the-history-of-the-world-opportunity for anyone, but especially for a woman in the 1940s,"

Why is Marie Tharp being celebrated?

Marie Tharp was an American geologist and oceanographic cartographer who created the most groundbreaking ocean maps that proceeded to shift the perceptions of the world.

Tharp's career began in the early 1950s when much of the under ocean land was cryptic to discover. Before the discovery of underwater cameras, Tharp figured out the rifted geography of the Atlantic ocean floor and was credited with creating the first scientific map of it.

In 1948, Tharp became the first woman to be employed at the Lamont Geological Observatory.

Tharpe's Google Doodle

The watercolor styled Google doodle very interestingly and interactively told the story of Tharp's contributions and struggles throughout her journey.

The audio-visual doodle was accompanied by the warm toned shades of blue and yellow.

Narrated by Caitlyn Larsen, Dr.Tiara Moore and Rebecca Nesel the animation asks you to click next after every part of the tale.

To hold your attention there are also some activities to do in the doodle.

Marie Tharp: Who was she?

In 1920, Marie Tharp was born on July 30, in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Marie Tharp’s father who served for the US Department of Agriculture backed her up by giving her a head start introduction to map making.

Tharp obtained her master’s degree in petroleum geology from the University of Michigan.

In 1948, Tharp moved to New York City and proceeded to write many accomplishments to her name. She became the first woman to work at the Lamont Geological Observatory; she met geologist Bruce Heezen there.

Tharp’s Discoveries and Contributions

The Google Doodle conveyed creatively that Heezen provided his collected ocean-depth data in the Atlantic Ocean and Tharp utilized them to create maps.

She did it through New findings from echo sounders. She was able to discover the Mid-Atlantic Ridge ultimately.

In 1957 ,Tharp and Heezen co-published the first map of the ocean floor in the North Atlantic in proving that the Plate tectonics and continental drift were no longer just theories but the seafloor was certainly spreading.

National Geographic published the first world map of the entire ocean floor composed by Tharp and Heezen, titled “The World Ocean Floor.” twenty years later.

Tharp's donation of her entire map collection to the Library of Congress in 1995 was also mentioned in the doodle.

In the year 2001, she was awarded its first annual Lamont-Doherty Heritage Award by the same observatory where she started her career.

