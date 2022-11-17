What is Angklung? Why is Google Doodle celebrating the musical instrument? History, Significance and more

The Angklung is an Indonesian musical instrument which was recognised as a World Heritage Item by UNESCO in 2010.

On November 16 Google celebrated this Indonesian musical instrument through its Doodle. The musical instrument displayed in the figurine's hand is called an angklung and it is formulated from special black bamboo.

The very neat Doodle depicted six figures playing the angklung out of which a wave of sound emerged and spelled out Google very creatively.

ANGKLUNG : KEY FACTS

It is believed that the angklung was first built by Sudanese people in West Java, Indonesia, 400 years ago.

According to the villagers the sound of bamboo could catch the attention of the goddess of rice and prosperity, Dewi Sri.

Hence they made these black bambooed angklungs every year during the harvest season. They people played this musical instrument to please the deity.

The special black bamboo utilized to make angklungs is harvested for two consecutive weeks a year at the time when the cicadas sing.

The 2022 Google Doodle is the second time the angklung has been featured. In 2016, first time Daeng Soetigna, who was music teacher, was considered as he redesigned the instrument. This allowed Indonesian music to reach international audiences.

HOW DOES THE ANGKLUNG WORK?

Many bamboo tubes are affixed to a bamboo frame to create this musical instrument.

These bamboo tubes are etched into different sizes in order to have a resonant pitch when they are struck.

Similar to the Western handbells, these tubes are tuned to octaves.

The Angklung players wield the instrument's frame in one hand and shake it from the other.

SIGNIFICANCE OF THE ANGKLUNG:

The musical instrument the angklung holds cultural significance in Indonesia.

On November 16 ,UNESCO officially recognised the angklung as a World Heritage Item.

According to UNESCO, the angklung is deeply connected to the traditions and culture of Indonesia.

HISTORY OF ANGKLUNG

The origin of the word angklung takes place from two words: angka and lung. Angka means tone and lung translates to broken, so the term means broken tone or uncompleted.

The instrument dates back to 400 years in West Java, Indonesia, and was played to please Dewi Sri, the goddess of rice and fertility.

The people of West Java built angklungs and utilized them in their yearly rituals in desires of blessings on their land and lives from the dirty Dewi Sri.

DAENG SOETIGNA: THE MAN WHO BROUGHT THE ANGKLUNG TO A GLOBAL AUDIENCE

Daeng Soetigna, Born In Garut, West Java On May 13, 1908, Who Was An Indonesian Music Teacher Is Considered The Father Of The Modern Angklung.

In The Year 1938, Daeng Soetigna Redesigned The Angklung To Be A Seven-Note Diatonic Instrument And Transformed It From The Original Pentatonic (Five Tones).

Google Doodle Celebrated Soetigna’s 108th Birthday On May 13, 2016.