National Epilepsy Day 2023: National Epilepsy Day is observed on November 14 annually to spread awareness about the brain disorder and debunk the myths around it. Epilepsy usually is a neurological disorder which causes huge disturbances in brain function. This condition is caused due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Test your knowledge about the various factors, including genetics, brain injury, infections, or developmental disorders.

2. Which organization spearheads the International Epilepsy Day initiative?

c) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

d) Epilepsy Foundation

Answer: b) International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE)

3. What is the main objective of International Epilepsy Day?

a) Fundraising for epilepsy research

b) Spreading awareness about epilepsy

c) Promoting epilepsy medications

d) Providing free treatment for epilepsy patients

Answer: b) Spreading awareness about epilepsy

4. Epilepsy is a disorder characterized by:

a) Frequent and unpredictable seizures

b) Chronic headaches

c) Muscle stiffness only

d) Visual impairment

Answer: a) Frequent and unpredictable seizures

5. Which part of the brain is primarily associated with epilepsy?

a) Cerebellum

b) Hippocampus

c) Thalamus

d) Amygdala

Answer: b) Hippocampus

6. The first-line treatment for epilepsy often includes:

a) Antibiotics

b) Antiviral drugs

c) Antiepileptic medications

d) Painkillers

Answer: c) Antiepileptic medications

7. Auras in epilepsy refer to:

a) Early warning signs before a seizure

b) Permanent damage caused by seizures

c) Complete loss of consciousness during a seizure

d) Muscle spasms after a seizure

Answer: a) Early warning signs before a seizure

8. Which type of seizure involves both sides of the brain at the onset?

a) Focal seizure

b) Absence seizure

c) Tonic-clonic seizure

d) Myoclonic seizure

Answer: c) Tonic-clonic seizure

9. Epilepsy surgery is considered when:

a) Medications fail to control seizures

b) There is no need for surgery

c) Seizures occur infrequently

d) The patient prefers surgery over medication

Answer: a) Medications fail to control seizures

10. Epilepsy can affect people of all ages, but it is more commonly diagnosed in:

a) Adolescents and young adults

b) Infants only

c) Elderly individuals

d) Middle-aged individuals

Answer: a) Adolescents and young adults

