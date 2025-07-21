The Supreme Court of India is the highest court in the country and it plays a very important role in protecting people’s rights and it makes sure that the Constitution is followed by everyone in the country. The court comes into action when there is a need to settle big disputes, give important decisions on various laws and it also verifies and keeps an eye on the government to ensure that their actions remain legal. Whenever there is confusion or disagreement about what the law means, the Supreme Court has the power to have a final say. It also helps people when their basic rights are violated by giving them justice. That is why we bring you a quiz that is made to help you learn and test what you know about the Supreme Court. This quiz is designed to test your knowledge and it will also offer insights about how the Supreme Court works, what is the criteria to become a judge, the powers that are carried by the Supreme Court and how exactly it helps people.

1. In which year was the Supreme Court of India established? A. 1947 B. 1950 C. 1952 D. 1949 Answer: B. 1950 Explanation: The Supreme Court of India came into existence on 26 January 1950, two days after India became a republic. The Supreme Court of India website mentions: “The Supreme Court came into existence on 26 January 1950 with the coming into force of the Constitution. The Supreme Court initially functioned from the old Parliament House.” 2. Who was the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India? A. H. J. Kania B. B. K. Mukherjea C. M. Patanjali Sastri D. R. S. Pathak Answer: A. H. J. Kania Explanation: Justice Harilal Jekisondas Kania was the first Chief Justice of independent India and held office from 1950 until his death in 1951. The Supreme Court of India website mentions: “The first Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Justice Harilal J. Kania with other Judges of the Supreme Court on the dais and the Chief Justices of all High Courts on the inaugural sitting of the Supreme Court on 28 January 1950.”

3. What is the total number of judges in the Supreme Court of India (including the Chief Justice)? A. 31 B. 33 C. 34 D. 25 Answer: C. 34 Explanation: The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court is 34 judges, which includes 1 Chief Justice and 33 other judges. The National Portal of India mentions: “The Supreme Court of India comprises the Chief Justice and 33 other Judges appointed by the President of India.” READ| GK Quiz on Chief Justice of India 4. The Supreme Court of India is located in which city? A. Mumbai B. New Delhi C. Kolkata D. Chennai Answer: B. New Delhi Explanation: The Supreme Court is situated on Tilak Marg, New Delhi, and has been functioning there since 1958. 5. Which Article of the Constitution of India deals with the Supreme Court? A. Article 32 B. Article 124 C. Article 226 D. Article 368

Answer: B. Article 124 Explanation: Article 124 of the Indian Constitution provides for the establishment and composition of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court of India website mentions: “Article 124 of the Constitution states that There shall be a Supreme Court of India.” 6. What is the tenure of a Supreme Court judge in India? A. 5 years B. 6 years C. Till the age of 62 D. Till the age of 65 Answer: D. Till the age of 65 Explanation: A judge of the Supreme Court retires upon attaining the age of 65 years, as per constitutional provisions. 7. Who appoints the judges of the Supreme Court of India? A. Prime Minister B. President C. Chief Justice D. Parliament Answer: B. President Explanation: The President of India appoints Supreme Court judges based on recommendations from the Collegium system, which includes the Chief Justice and senior judges. The Department of Justice website mentions: “Appointment of acting Chief Justice is to be made by the President under Article 126 of the Constitution. Vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice must be filled whatever the period of vacancy.”

8. What is the minimum number of judges required to hear a case involving interpretation of the Constitution? A. 3 B. 5 C. 7 D. 2 Answer: B. 5 Explanation: As per the Constitution, a Constitution Bench of at least 5 judges is required to hear cases involving important questions about the interpretation of the Constitution. The Indian Kanoon website mentions: “The minimum number of Judges who are to sit for the purpose of deciding any case involving a substantial question of law as to the interpretation of this Constitution or for the purpose of hearing any reference under article 143 shall be five.” 9. The power of judicial review by the Supreme Court means: A. It can make laws B. It can amend the Constitution C. It can declare laws unconstitutional D. It can dissolve Parliament Answer: C. It can declare laws unconstitutional