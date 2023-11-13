Google to Delete Inactive Accounts for December 1: Know the Reason

Google has announced that it will start deleting unused accounts starting December 1, 2023. This includes Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other Google services. An account is considered inactive if it has not been signed in to or used within a two-year period. Why is Google doing this? Google says it is deleting inactive accounts to free up storage space and better manage its services. The company also says it wants to make sure that its products are only being used by people who are actively using them. Further, inactive accounts are quite prone to be hacked and increase the risk of cybercrime.

If you have a Google account that you haven't used in a while, you'll need to log in to it before December 1, 2023, to prevent it from being deleted. You can also sign in to your account to check the last time it was used. What if I don't want to log in to my account? If you don't want to log in to your account, you can delete it yourself. To do this, go to the Google Account Help Center and follow the instructions for deleting your account.

What if I have important data in my account? If you have important data in your account, such as photos, documents, or emails, you can download it before your account is deleted. To do this, go to the Google Takeout website and follow the instructions for downloading your data. There are a few exceptions to this policy. For example, accounts that are used to purchase Google Play content or that have a gift card with an active balance will not be deleted.