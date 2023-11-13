Google to Delete Inactive Accounts for December 1: Know the Reason

Google has announced that it will start deleting unused accounts starting December 1, 2023. This includes Gmail, Drive, Photos, and other Google services. An account is considered inactive if it has not been signed in to or used within a two-year period.
Why is Google doing this?
Google says it is deleting inactive accounts to free up storage space and better manage its services. The company also says it wants to make sure that its products are only being used by people who are actively using them. Further, inactive accounts are quite prone to be hacked and increase the risk of cybercrime.
If you have a Google account that you haven't used in a while, you'll need to log in to it before December 1, 2023, to prevent it from being deleted. You can also sign in to your account to check the last time it was used.
What if I don't want to log in to my account?
If you don't want to log in to your account, you can delete it yourself. To do this, go to the Google Account Help Center and follow the instructions for deleting your account.
What if I have important data in my account?
If you have important data in your account, such as photos, documents, or emails, you can download it before your account is deleted. To do this, go to the Google Takeout website and follow the instructions for downloading your data.
There are a few exceptions to this policy. For example, accounts that are used to purchase Google Play content or that have a gift card with an active balance will not be deleted.
What can I do to protect my account?
To protect your account from being deleted, you can:
- Sign in to your account regularly. This will show Google that you are still using the account and prevent it from being deleted.
- Make sure that your account is secure. Use a strong password and enable two-factor authentication to protect your account from unauthorized access.
- Review your account settings regularly. This will help you make sure that your account is configured the way you want it to be.