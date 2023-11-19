Google Doodle Celebrates the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Between India and Australia

Google, on 19 November 2023, released a special Doodle to celebrate the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia. The key theme of the Doodle is the Cricket World Cup. It features an animated World Cup trophy and a cricket bat.
On its official website, Google explained, “Today’s Doodle celebrates the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup between India and Australia! This year, India hosted ten national squads including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Now it all comes down to the final two. Good luck to the finalists!”
2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
The stage is set for an epic showdown as the Indian men's cricket team gears up to face their arch-rivals, Australia, in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The electrifying clash will unfold today, November 19, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, amidst a roaring sea of passionate cricket enthusiasts.
The ten teams that participated in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup were Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.
The Cricket World Cup is the premier international cricket tournament, held every four years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Cricket World Cup was first held in 1975. This is the 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.