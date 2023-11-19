Google Doodle Celebrates the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Between India and Australia

Google, on 19 November 2023, released a special Doodle to celebrate the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia. The key theme of the Doodle is the Cricket World Cup. It features an animated World Cup trophy and a cricket bat.

On its official website, Google explained, “Today’s Doodle celebrates the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup between India and Australia! This year, India hosted ten national squads including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Now it all comes down to the final two. Good luck to the finalists!”