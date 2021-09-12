Happy Grandparents' Day 2021: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Significance, and more

Happy Grandparents' Day 2021: This year it is observed on September 12. It is also celebrated in various other countries on different dates. As the name suggests, the day celebrates the beautiful bond between grandparents and grandchildren.

Grandparents play an important role in providing love, wisdom, and strength to families. They also foster greater understanding across generations. Grandmas and Grandpas perseverance and unconditional love strengthen family bonds. Here some quotes, wishes, and messages are provided to share with grandparents.

Grandparents' Day 2021: Quotes

1. “A child needs a grandparent, anybody's grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world.” - Charles and Ann Morse

2. “Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven't thought of yet.” - Gene Perret

3. “What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons in life. And, most importantly, cookies.” - Rudy Giuliani

4. “The reason grandchildren and grandparents get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” - Sam Levenson

5. “You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.” - Desmond Tutu

7. Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” - Alex Haley

8. “When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window.” - Ogden Nash

9. "If you're lucky enough to still have grandparents, visit them, cherish them and celebrate them while you can." - Regina Brett

10. "The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent." - Sam Levenson

Grandparents' Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Thank you for always being there for me and loving me unconditionally. Happy Grandparents' Day!

2. Thank you for filling my childhood with so many incredible memories! Happy Grandparents' Day!

3. Happy Grandparents' Day! Thank you for creating memories that my heart will hold forever.

4. Happy Grandparents' Day to my wonderful grandparents, you are a delightful blend of laughter, caring deeds, wonderful stories, and love! I am so blessed to have you in my life.

5. You experience a world full of love, pampering and pranks to enjoy when you have grandparents in your life. Happy Grandparents' Day!

6. I know that when my grandpa and grandma are there with me, I have nothing to worry about. Warm greetings on Grandparents' Day to you.

7. There is nothing as grand as the hearts you have. To the most amazing grandparents in this world, I wish a very Happy Grandparents' Day to you.

8. On the occasion of Grandparents' Day, I just want to tell you that you two mean the world to me. May you two are always happy, healthy and hearty. Happy Grandparents' Day!

9. Happiness is spending time with my grandparents! Happy Grandparents' Day!

10. If I could choose any grandparents in the world, it would still be you! Happy Grandparents' Day!

11. Blessed are the kids who have grandparents because they get their first best friend.. Their partners in crime…. Their first teacher and their wonderful guardians in them. You have been all to me and I thank God for sending me as your grandchild. Happy Grandparents' Day!

12. The love of grandparents doesn’t know any boundaries…. Happy Grandparents' Day!

13. Wishing a very Happy Grandparents' Day to the grandma and grandma who have made this life so grand and full of love for me.

14. Happy Grandparents' Day to the best grandparents in the world. You are amazing!

15. Happy Grandparents' Day! Thank you for making my world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer.

