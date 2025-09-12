Gyan Bharatam Mission: Check the Schedule, Significance & its Objectives

For thousands of years, India has been a cradle of ideas, learning, and creativity. From the gurukuls that trained thinkers to the world-renowned universities like Nalanda University of Bihar and Takshashila University of Tamil Nadu that welcomed scholars from across continents, ensured that education has always been at the heart of Indian civilisation. This legacy has always been carried forward through various means such as manuscripts, monuments and various cultural traditions, and they are the foundation of our identity.

In today’s digital era, this knowledge tradition is always under a new way for finding life, and under the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Digital India initiative has transformed the way citizens interact with governance, education, and culture.

From DigiLocker to UPI, from BharatNet bringing high-speed internet to villages to e-Hospital simplifying healthcare, digital platforms are empowering people at every level. Many technologies that are being used in India's digital system are now used to preserve and share India’s priceless heritage, ensuring manuscripts, archives, and museums remain accessible to future generations.