Happy Durga Ashtami 2023: Top 55+ Wishes, Messages, Facebook & WhatsApp Status, Instagram Captions & More

Happy Durga Ashtami 2023: Maha Ashtami is popularly celebrated as Durga Ashtami. It is an important day of the Shardiya Navratri celebration. Maha Ashtami is the day to pay tribute and celebrate the courage, strength and seek blessings of Maa Durga. All the devotees gather in temples to worship the divine and recite hymns, which reflect unity and devotion towards the goddess. Various cultural performances including Dhunuchi Naach, Garba and Dandiya are performed as part of the celebration.

This article will help you with the best of messages, wishes and quotes to celebrate the most pivotal day of the 9-day-long Navratri.

Durga Ashtami 2023 Wishes & Messages

Wishing a very Happy Durga Ashtami to you. May the blessings of Maa Durga always brighten your today and tomorrow with success.

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish you the best of happiness, prosperity and success. May you enjoy this auspicious festival with your loved ones.

May Maa Durga is always there to guide you through the tough times and help you achieve your goals. You are wishing a very Happy Durga Ashtami to you.

May there be happiness surrounding you. May there be peace at your home and success at work. Warm wishes on Durga Ashtami to you.

May Maa Durga usher you with her love and blessings and help you find joy and smiles. Wishing you a glorious and beautiful Durga Ashtami.

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish your life is illuminated with bright smiles and glorious success. Wishing you a cheerful and blessed Durga Ashtami.

May the mother of this universe is always by your side, blessing you, guiding you and protecting you in life. Have a blessed Durga Ashtami with your loved ones.

May the celebrations of Durga Ashtami fill your heart with eternal joy and bring you good fortune. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Ashtami.

Warm wishes on Durga Ashtami to you. May the high spirits and bright colours of Durga Ashtami surround you and bring you prosperity and happiness.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish that there is a smile on your face and there is happiness in every corner of your heart. Warm greetings on Durga Ashtami to you.

Navratri Colours 2023 List: Day 7, Goddess Kaalratri Significance in Shardiya Navratri

Maha Ashtami 2023: Facebook & WhatsApp Status

May Goddess Durga empower us with the strength to fight all the negativities in our lives and keep us safe. Happy Durga Ashtami to everyone.

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, I wish that we all walk the right path in life and make the right decisions in life. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Ashtami.

Let us take inspiration from Maa Durga to always stand for the right and offer her our prayers to always bless us with her love. Happy Durga Ashtami to all.

May the celebrations of Durga Ashtami be full of garba and music, feasts and festivities for you and your loved ones. Wishing a very Happy Durga Ashtami to you.

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami¸, I wish that Maa empower you with the courage to conquer evil with your strength. Warm greetings on Durga Ashtami to you.

May you be blessed with happiness, success and health in abundance by Goddess Durga. Wishing you a very Happy Durga Ashtami.

May you and your loved ones are always surrounded by the positive and festive vibes of this auspicious day. Happy Durga Ashtami to you my dear.

May your home and heart be filled with the joyous spirit of this cheerful occasion. Wishing a glorious and memorable Durga Ashtami to you.

May each and every day of your life be blessed by Maa Durga and may this Durga Ashtami, find happiness and peace in her lotus feet. Happy Durga Ashtami to you.

Durga Maa is the mother of this universe and on the occasion of Durga Ashtami¸ let us devote ourselves to her pooja. Happy Durga Ashtami to you.

Durga Ashtami 2023: Instagram Captions

Embracing the divine energy of Maha Ashtami!

May Maa Durga's strength inspire us all on this auspicious day!

Wishing you all a blessed and joyful Maha Ashtami!

Ashtami blessings and festive cheer to brighten your day!

Let's celebrate the victory of good over evil on this Maha Ashtami!

On this Maha Ashtami, may your life be filled with love, laughter, and light!

Maha Ashtami - a day to strengthen our faith and spread joy!

Wishing you a colourful and vibrant Maha Ashtami!

May the divine presence of Maa Durga bring you peace and prosperity!

Let's dance to the rhythms of Maha Ashtami and celebrate the spirit of unity!

Maha Ashtami 2023: Slogans

"Navratri Delight, Days and Nights!"

"Dance and Prance, Navratri's Dance!"

"Garba Groove, Feel the Move!"

"Navratri Vibes, Joy Subscribes!"

"Nine Nights, Divine Delights!"

"Worship and Dance, Navratri's Chance!"

"Durga's Grace, Navratri's Embrace!"

"Chaniya Choli, Navratri Holy!"

"Festival of Nine, Divine Design!"

"Navratri Beat, Hearts Feel Complete!"

Navratri Quiz: GK Question & Answer On Shardiya Navratri

Durga Ashtami 2023: Famous Quotes

“Devi-Mahatmayam has a special meaning for spirituality,

With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!”- Munindra Misra

“While motherhood and warship were associated with Parvati and Durga,

Tantra was associated with Kali, food and agriculture to Annapurna,

knowledge and education to Saraswati and, of course, luck and money to Lakshmi.”- Sapan Saxena

“That the goddess comes to town with her children, leaving her reluctant-householder husband behind on Mount Kailash, makes Pujo a singular celebration of family values and domesticity, unlike the Kill Bill independence of Kali.” - Indrajit Hazra

“Mother, all arts and sciences, all branches of knowledge, are your modifications, all women in the world are your manifestations. You alone pervade the entire creation.”- Maha Saptasati (SciMonk)

“To that Ambika who is worthy of worship by all devas and sages and pervades and saves this world by her power and who is the embodiment of every power of all the hosts of devas, we bow in devotion. May she grant us auspicious things!”- Maha Saptasati (SciMonk)

“And those who shall laud (the story of) the destruction of Madhu and Kaitabha, the slaughter of Nishumbha likewise and those also who shall listen with devotion to this sublime poem on my greatness on the eighth, the fourteenth and on the ninth days of the fortnight with concentrated mind, to them nothing wrong shall happen, nor calamities that arise from wrong doings nor poverty and never separation from beloved ones. He shall not experience fear from enemies, or from robbers and kings, or from weapons, fire and floods.”- Maha Saptasati (SciMonk)

“ Salutation to you, O Narayani, you who have the power of creation, sustenance and destruction and are eternal. You are the substratum and embodiment of the three gunas.”- Maha Saptasati (SciMonk)

“May your sword, smeared with the mire like blood and fat of asuras, and gleaming with rays, be for our welfare, O Chandika, we bow to you.”- Maha Saptasati (SciMonk)

“You, of un-imaginably beautiful form and energy; Destroyer of all obstacles, remover of all afflictions. Grant us your Form, grant us victory, grant us welfare, destroy all hostility.”- Maha Saptasati (SciMonk)

“Grant the destruction of all that is disruptive, grant us renewed inner strength and supreme happiness. Grant us your Form, grant us victory, grant us welfare, destroy all hostility.”- Maha Saptasati (SciMonk)

Happy Navratri 2023: Top 77+ Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Status and Stories

Happy Maha Ashtami 2023!