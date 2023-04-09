Happy Easter 2023: Top 50+ Messages, Wishes, Images, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More

Happy Easter 2023: Easter is a Christian festival that honours the resurrected life of Jesus. The New Testament states that it is celebrated on the third day after his burial at Calvary, where he had been crucified by Romans in around 30 AD. The celebration of Easter follows a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance known as Lent (or Great Lent). It will fall on April 9 this year and is also referred to as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday.

Easter 2023: Date, History, Significance, Celebration and More

Celebrate the joy and happiness of the Resurrection of Jesus with your friends and family. Use the creative messages, wishes and quotes below:

Easter 2023: Wishes & Messages

I hope you're prepared for copious amounts of chocolate and gorgeously decorated eggs. Easter greetings! Easter Sunday morning! Let's give thanks for this lovely earth and the abundance of goodies. Prepare yourself for a few extra-special, chocolate-filled surprises in your basket! It's time to enjoy some chocolate bunnies, paint some bright eggs, and spend time with loved ones. Easter greetings! Wishing you a particularly tasty Easter gift this year from the Easter Bunny. Easter greetings! Jump for joy! Hearing that? Easter Bunny is on his way! Is there anything better than spending Easter with a cute rabbit like you? Jump for joy! Hearing that? Easter Bunny is on its way! Is there anything better than spending Easter with a darling rabbit like you? I hope you have a fantastic Easter full of bunnies, chocolate, and sunshine. I hope you get all the sweets you could ever want from the Easter Bunny! Happy Easter to a special rabbit in my life! Hope you have a wonderful Easter! Roses are red, violets are blue. A happy and joyous Easter to you! Easter greetings! On this joyous day, I hope you are surrounded by family, friends, flowers, and chocolate. The Lord has risen. Hallelujah! I pray that the Easter miracle will give you newfound hope, trust, love, and joy. It's such a joyful and uplifting time of year to honour folks like you. Sending warm regards for a joyous and blessed Easter! I bring you all of Easter's love and happiness. Happy holidays to you and your family! I hope you have a happy Easter that is full of all the good things in life! I'm wishing you and your family the happiest of Easters during this season of hope. I only want to wish you joy, sunshine, and a tonne of delicious treats this Easter Sunday. I hope you enjoy your day with family, friends, and lots of chocolate! It has nothing to do with bunnies, Easter eggs, or even wearing special clothing to church. The subject is our ability to hope in light of the empty tomb. This Easter and for the rest of your days, may the Lord's spirit abound in your home. I'm sending you and your family my best wishes for a happy Easter during this hopeful season. Your heart has experienced a new birth in Jesus Christ, who was born in a manger. You and your family have a blessed Easter.

Easter 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Thankful for the grace of Jesus Christ, this holiday, and your friendship. Easter greetings! Have a wonderful Easter and continue to be blessed. I pray that you experience God's love today. Celebrate this lovely holiday and the Lord. Easter greetings! Here's to an Easter spent reflecting on the true meaning of the festival, which is to celebrate Jesus' gift of peace, forgiveness, and mercy. Easter Sunday morning! Let's give thanks for this lovely earth and the abundance of goodies. Easter serves as a reminder that, whatever how dark things may appear, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. May all your requests be granted? I hope you enjoy your Easter! Hallelujah, rejoice, and shout it out! God's lamb has emerged from the grave. Easter greetings! Easter instils optimism for the future because Spring follows winter. As hearts exult and sing, our hearts can be filled with joy. I pray that the Easter miracle will grant you complete serenity. He has ascended! Happy Easter and many blessings to you. Just keep in mind that you will burn more calories when you spend more time looking for your Easter eggs. Easter greetings! Today, we give thanks for everything Jesus provided to our world and remember his sacrifice. Just a friendly reminder that if the Easter Bunny doesn't make an appearance this year, you can always buy the candy on Monday for 50% off. Easter greetings! Together, let's ask Jesus to enter our hearts and give us new life. Wishing you a Happy Easter that will be remembered. This Easter, may God bless you with his love, peace, and blessings. I won't criticise you based on how much Easter candy you consume. Just keep away from my basket! All those who trust in God are blessed. May your confidence in God grow stronger every day. I hope you enjoy your Easter! Call me if you find the Easter Bunny's secret gift bag. Immediately! Easter is a time to spread the pleasure and happiness that Christ has brought into our lives to everyone we come in contact with. I wish you a happy Easter with your family. Wouldn't it be nice if Easter weren't on a Sunday? I hope the extra sweetness on top of your typical two-day weekend is enjoyable. It is now appropriate to remember His greatest miracle to date. Happy Easter! Other than chocolate and sunshine, you are all I need today. Happy Easter! I'm sending you Easter blessings and hoping you have a contemplative, tranquil holiday. Have a lovely holiday that is full of joy, love, and faith.

Easter 2023: Famous Quotes

"Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live."- (John 11:25) “Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life”- S.D. Gordon “It’s when you crack open a chocolate Easter egg, that smiles emerge.” - Anthony T. Hicks 53.“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.”- William Shakespeare 54.“The Easter egg symbolizes our ability to break out of the hardened, protective shell we’ve surrounded ourselves with.”- Siobhan Shaw “I still believe in Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, and true love. Don’t even try to tell me different.”- Dolly Parton "He is not here; He has risen!" (Luke 24:6-7) “The great gift of Easter is hope.”- Basil Hume “Easter is the demonstration of God that life is essentially spiritual and timeless.” - Charles M. Crowe "The story of Easter is the story of God’s wonderful window of divine surprise."- Carl Knudsen “The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.” - Kate McGahan “Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won’t stay there.” - Clarence W. Hall “Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all your eggs in one basket.”- Evan Esar

