Happy New Year 2023: When is New Year celebrated in different countries and what is its significance?

Happy New Year 2023: Happy New Year is the colloquial term given to the forcefulness of expression of romance and indulgence. This is the celebration of happy ending of one year and a welcome party for fresh start of New Year. It would not be wrong to say that New Year’s Day is probably the most globally celebrated day since most of nations follow the Gregorian calendar officially.

As per the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Day was dedicated to Janus, the god of gates, doors and beginnings by the Romans. The first month of the year, January is named after him. Later on, this date was celebrated to mark the Feast of the Circumcision of Christ which took place at the eighth day of Christ’s life. Jesus Christ was born on 25th December.

New Year's day is celebrated on different dates across the globe

The New Year celebrated in Ethiopia is called Enkutatash. It is celebrated on 11th September.

The New Year is celebrated in Cambodia on April 13 or April 14 which is known as Chaul Chnam Thmey.

Chinese New Year is celebrated between 20th January 20 and 20th February.

Japanese New Year is celebrated on 1st January.

Koreans also celebrate solar New Year's Day on January 1 each year which is known as Seollal, following the Gregorian calendar.

Thai New Year is celebrated on 13th April or 14th April which is called Songkran in Thai language. People splash water on one another, considered a blessing.

Hijri New Year in the Islamic culture is also known as Islamic New Year. It marks the beginning of a new Islamic calendar year. The first day of the year is observed on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.

The Jewish New Year is celebrated by Jews in Israel and throughout the world. This is known as Rosh Hashanah. It always falls during September or October.

Nepal Sambat is the Nepalese New Year celebration. It coincides with the Diwali festival.

India: Land of diversity also observes New Year on different dates

Christians in India celebrate 1st January as the New Year according to the Gregorian calendar.

The Marwari New Year and Gujrati New Year celebrations coincide with Diwali festival.

In northern and central India, the Vikram Samvat calendar is followed. According to that the New Year day falls on the first day of the Chaitra Month, also known as Chaitra Shukla Pratipada or Gudi Padwa.

Malayalam New Year is celebrated either on the first day of the month of Medam in mid-April which is known as Vishu.

The Sikh New Year is celebrated as per the Nanakshahi calendar. New Year's Day falls annually on what is March 14 in the Gregorian Western calendar.

Tamil New Year is celebrated on 13th April or 14th April, known as Puthandu.

Telugu New Year, known as Ugadi and Kannada New Year known as Yugadi is celebrated in March month.

