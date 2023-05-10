Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Can you find the horse in the picture in 7 seconds?

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Optical illusion pictures were used by neuroscientists to study how the brain creates the perception of reality. We tend to see a perception of reality formed in our brain due to the brain's ability to fill in the gaps from the information obtained from the eyes.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis tend to have better problem solving abilities and observation skills that those who don’t.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then find a horse in the picture within 7 seconds.

Hidden Animal Optical Illusion - Find Horse in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above you can see a painting where an elephant can be seen carrying a log of wood. The surroundings in the picture is covered in grass and trees with the sky sporting pristine white clouds.

Looks great, right?

Indeed it looks beautiful.

But, is that all you see or have you missed something?

As suggested by the title, there is a horse in the picture and your task is to spot the hidden horse within 7 seconds.

This will present a good opportunity to flex your cognitive skills and use your razor-sharp intellect to spot the hidden horse.

In short, it will be a great way to test your observational skills.

Time is short and the challenge is a difficult one.

Only the best of the best can spot the hidden horse in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the horse?

Few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Are you curious to know where the horse is?

Don’t worry, we have got you covered.

The solution will be provided at the end of the article.

Now, how many of you could spot the horse within the time limit?

Get ready for the much awaited answer.

Here we go.

Find Horse in 7 Seconds - Solution

The horse can be seen on the extreme right side of the image, it is formed from the outline of the space between the hut at the back and all the surrounding areas. You won’t be able to unsee the horse, once you see it.

Take a look below.

If you have come this far in the article, then it is understood that you are a fan of solving such kind of intriguing problems.

Here are some more challenges that you can try out to your heart’s content.

For instance, this mind-boggling challenge asks users to spot the hidden number against the red background or this one where the users need to spot the a king hidden in salad items.

