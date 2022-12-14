National Energy Conservation Day 2022: How India is celebrating Energy Conservation Day this year?

National Energy Conservation Day 2022: Annually, it is observed on December 14. The Energy Conservation Act was put into effect by India's Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in 2001. From December 9 through December 14, 2022, the Ministry of Power will observe Energy Conservation Week, highlighting the BEE mass drive. Power CPSUs have engaged in a number of celebration-related activities to educate the public on the nation's accomplishments.

Towards a Modern Power Sector!



The passage of the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha paves the way to enhanced use of #RenewableEnergy.

What is Energy Conservation?

The best way to conserve energy is to use it wisely and use as little power as possible so that energy sources can be kept for later use. Every individual should incorporate energy conservation into their behavior to increase the effectiveness of energy conservation plans.

National Energy Conservation Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance & Facts

How India is Celebrating National Energy Conservation Day this year?

BEE has planned a number of events for National Energy Conservation Week. The event's chief guest will be President Droupadi Murmu. R. The event will feature remarks from Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy K. Singh. Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, and Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries, will also be present.

The main attractions of the event will be:

National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2022

National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA) 2022

National painting competition for school children 2022

Launch of ‘EV-Yatra portal’ and mobile app

Session on emerging new technologies in the area of energy efficiency

The National Energy Conservation Awards Programme honors energy efficiency accomplishments across 56 sub-sectors in business, establishments, and institutions, including thermal power plants, office, and BPO buildings, hotels, hospitals, shopping centers, zonal railways, railway workshops, municipalities, State Designated Agencies, and producers of BEE Star-labeled appliances/equipment and electricity distribution firms.

In addition to congratulating the recipients of the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, and National Painting Competition Prizes, the President of India will use the occasion to introduce the EV Yatra Portal.

Shri R K Singh added, "The rate at which we are scaling #RenewableEnergy, no other country in the world has been able to grow at this rate."



A number of policies and programs, including the PAT Scheme, Standard and Labelling, Energy Conservation Building Codes, and Demand Side Management, are being implemented by the Ministry of Power through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. These initiatives support the efficient use of energy throughout society while also helping to achieve significant energy savings.

Why do we celebrate Nation Energy Conservation Day on December 14?

What is ‘EV-YATRA PORTAL’ Mobile App?

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has created a website to share information on various national and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility, a mobile application to help in-vehicle navigation to the closest public EV charger, and a web portal to let CPOs securely register their charging information into the National Online Database.

The "EV Yatra" mobile application was created to make it easier to navigate to the closest public EV charger while driving. The Google Play Store and Apple Store both offer convenient to download and installation options for this mobile application for iPhone and Android smartphones.

Just so you know, between 2013 and 2030, India's energy demand is predicted to double, reaching roughly 1500 million tonnes of oil equivalent. BEE's goal is to aid in the creation of strategies and policies that will encourage the widespread adoption of energy efficiency measures in an effort to lower this demand for energy.