National Energy Conservation Day 2022: Why do we observe Energy Conservation Day on December 14?

National energy conservation day is observed by everyone in India every year on the 14th of December. The Energy Conservation Act in India was implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in 2001. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is a legal organization that serves the Government of India and assists in the improvement of policies and strategies so as to lessen the utilization of energy. The Energy Conservation Act in India desires to utilize expert, specialized and optimistic managers and auditors who are qualified in running energy, projects, policy study, finance or execute energy competence projects.

Why do we observe National Energy Conservation Day?

National energy conservation day in India is organized to alert the public about the significance of energy and saving or conserving more energy by utilizing less of it. The correct meaning of energy conservation is using less energy by lessening the wastage of energy. Effective utilization of energy is extremely relevant to safeguard it for further necessity. Energy conservation must be ingrained in the attitude of every individual to obtain extra outcomes towards the strategy of conserving energy. Energy conservation is the single method that assists in substituting non-renewable resources of energy with renewable ones.

All individuals in our country must know about the use of effective energy, the method to safeguard the energy for their own future well-being, and various other ways. They must pursue every rule, regulation, and policy executed by the Indian government so as to assist the efficiency of energy. People of India can directly contribute to the movement of lessening energy wastage across the 11th Five Year Plan period. Young ones are the future of the nation who would get affirmative changes and increase the economic state of the nation.

Objectives of National Energy Conservation Day

National energy conservation day is observed each year with the help of a specific topic of the year focusing on important objectives and goals to spread the necessary message throughout the nation. A few of the relevant objectives are:

It is observed to spread the significance of energy conservation in every phase of life.

Endorsing the method of energy conservation procedure by conducting various events like discussions, conferences, debates, workshops, competitions and etc across the country.

Endorse individuals for less energy utilization by avoiding wastage and unnecessary uses.

Inspire individuals to effective energy utilization so as to lessen energy consumption and check energy loss.

How National Energy Conservation Day is Celebrated?

In order to make the movement of national energy conservation more efficient and extraordinary across the country, many energy conservation contests are held by the government or other organizations around the localities of common individuals as they are the important objective of the movement. These comprise:

Painting contests

Making posters

Writing slogans, etc.

