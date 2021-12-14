National Energy Conservation Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Slogans, Theme, Awards, and More

National Energy Conservation Day 2021: The day is observed by the Union Ministry of Power's Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) every year on 14 December. In 2001, the Energy Conservation Act was implemented by the BEE. To celebrate the day, several events including discussions, competitions, debates, workshops, and conferences are held across the country. The day spreads awareness about energy efficiency, the importance of conserving it, and going green.

National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated by the Ministry of Power as Energy Conservation Week from 8 to 14 December 2021 as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The BEE had organised a National Level Planting Competition on Energy Conservation for school children. The theme of the competition for this year is "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Energy Efficient India" and "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Cleaner Planet." On 14 December, the winners of the National level competition will be awarded.

National Energy Conservation Day: Famous Quotes

1. “Our dependence on fossil fuels amounts to global pyromania, and the only fire extinguisher we have at our disposal is renewable energy.” - Hermann Scheer

2. “Fire made us human, fossil fuels made us modern, but now we need a new fire that makes us safe, secure, healthy and durable.” - Amory Lovins

3. “The truth is, as most of us know, that global warming is real and humans are major contributors, mainly because we wastefully burn fossil fuels.” - David Suzuki

4. "Let's nurture the nature so that we can have a better future." - Anonymous

5. "A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children." - John James Audubon

6. "I feel more confident than ever that the power to save the planet rests with the individual consumer." - Denis Hayes

7. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed." - Mahatma Gandhi

8. "Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites." - William Ruckelshaus

9. "What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another." - Chris Maser

10. "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." - Albert Einstein

National Energy Conservation Day: Messages and Wishes

1. Energy saved is energy earned. Let us work towards a sustainable world by embracing renewable energy.

2. Energy Conservation Day is a reminder that we can no longer go easy with our sources of energy and we must conserve them.

3. If we don’t act on conserving energy today then we cannot save ourselves from a dark future…. Act on National Energy Conservation Day.

4. With great power comes great electricity bills! Save electricity.

5. Every bit of conserved energy can make a big difference. Let us pledge to save energy in small ways. Happy National Energy Conservation Day.

6. Bright and happy future is only possible when we pledge to conserve energy in every way possible!

7. Conservation of energy also protects our environment.

8. Biofuels are the future of energy in this nation and around the world.

9. When we realize we can make a buck cleaning up the environment, it will be done!

10. Where the quality of life goes down for the environment, the quality of life goes down for humans. So, conserve it.

National Energy Conservation Day: Slogans

1. For your better tomorrow, save energy today.

2. Save Energy, Save Money, Save Nation, Save the planet.

3. Energy saved is Energy Generated.

4. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle

5. Rock your world by saving energy.

6. Think. Act. Save

7. Saving energy TODAY will make TOMORROW bright

8. Save power and carry on

9. Don’t waste your money, practice energy efficiency.

10. Know Energy Conservation, No Monetary Loss.

11. Energy efficiency is a journey, not a destination.

12. Turn off the light, for future delight. Save Electricity.

13. Save one unit a day, keep power-cut away.

14. When the Sun is bright, say no to tube light.

15. Energy efficiency begins at home.

