How is a mayor elected in India? : Delhi MCD elections 2022

Delhi MCD elections are the talk of the town. In such a case, it is of utmost importance to know who a mayor is and how s/he is elected.

Who is a mayor?

A mayor, in India, is the first citizen of the country. S/he heads the Municipal Corporation. The Municipal Corporation is a local government of cities having a population of around 1 million.

Mayors have a wide array of roles to perform. These roles can be both ceremonial and functional.

How is a mayor elected in India?

In many states of India, there is an indirect election of mayors among the corporators of the Municipal Corporation. However, nine states are exceptions to this rule. These are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.