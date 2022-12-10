Human Rights Day 2022- Significance, History, and Theme

On December 10, 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and thus, the day is observed as Human Rights Day. The day is notable as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is a milestone document as it confers, strengthens, and proclaims the inalienable rights entitled to every human being, irrespective of her/his color, caste, creed, sex, religion, political opinion, language, social origin, national origin, birth, or any other basis.

What makes it even more special and important is the fact that the document has been translated into more than 500 languages of the world, being the most translated document around the globe.







History of Human Rights Day 2022

The adoption of the UNGA Resolution 423. (V). led to the establishment of Human Rights Day. Human Rights Day was formally established in the year 1950. As per the resolution, interested organizations and all the states were invited to observe the day and enhance their efforts toward human progress. The day is celebrated to commemorate the proclamation of UDHR. the day has been successful in addressing issues of discrimination, diversity, freedom, torture, poverty, education, equality, and more.

Significance of Human Rights Day 2022

The United Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) comprises of 30 articles that state a wide array of fundamental human rights and freedoms. These are rights and freedoms to which every human being around the globe is entitled.

Theme for Human Rights Day- 2022







The theme for Human Rights Day 2022 is “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for all.”