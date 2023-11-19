Player of the Tournament Winner in ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli

Analysis

2023 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament Winner: The 2023 World Cup ended in heartbreak for 1.4 billion Indians, but there was some silver lining - Virat Kohli won the Player of the Tournament award. Australia beat India in the CWC final 2023 by 6 wickets to clinch their sixth World Cup title. Travis Head scored a remarkable 137 run innings, the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup final, to lead Australia to a dominant victory.

However, one player performed terrifically and with incredible consistency throughout the World Cup, and that deserved recognition. This player was none other than Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper hit 3 centuries, scored 765 runs, took 1 wicket and broke dozens of records. Kohli single-handedly won some games for India and rescued the team from difficult situations multiple times in the tournament. Check out Virat Kohli’s achievements and record in the 2023 World Cup, along with the list of all Player of the Tournament winners in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

ICC World Cup Player of the Tournament Winner 2023: Virat Kohli Virat Kohli won his first Player of the Tournament award in the 2023 World Cup. Kohli smashed numerous records in his sensational campaign and forever etched his name in the list of the greatest cricketers of all time. Virat Kohli World Cup Stats 2023 765 runs