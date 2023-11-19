Quick Links
Player of the Tournament Winner in ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli

ICC 2023 World Cup Player of the Tournament Winner: Virat Kohli won the coveted Player of the Tournament award in the ODI World Cup 2023 for scoring 765 runs, 3 centuries and taking 1 wicket.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 19, 2023, 22:30 IST
2023 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament Winner: The 2023 World Cup ended in heartbreak for 1.4 billion Indians, but there was some silver lining - Virat Kohli won the Player of the Tournament award. Australia beat India in the CWC final 2023 by 6 wickets to clinch their sixth World Cup title.

Travis Head scored a remarkable 137 run innings, the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup final, to lead Australia to a dominant victory. 

However, one player performed terrifically and with incredible consistency throughout the World Cup, and that deserved recognition. This player was none other than Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper hit 3 centuries, scored 765 runs, took 1 wicket and broke dozens of records.

Kohli single-handedly won some games for India and rescued the team from difficult situations multiple times in the tournament. Check out Virat Kohli’s achievements and record in the 2023 World Cup, along with the list of all Player of the Tournament winners in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

Virat Kohli won his first Player of the Tournament award in the 2023 World Cup. Kohli smashed numerous records in his sensational campaign and forever etched his name in the list of the greatest cricketers of all time.

Virat Kohli World Cup Stats 2023

765 runs

11 innings

95.62 average

3 centuries, 6 fifties

6 catches

1 wicket

ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament Winners

Year

Player

Achievements

2023

Virat Kohli

765 Runs, 1 wicket, 3 centuries

2019

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

578 runs and 2 wickets; captaincy

2015

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

22 Wickets

2011

Yuvraj Singh (India)

362 Runs and 15 wickets

2007

Glenn McGrath (Australia)

26 wickets

2003

Sachin Tendulkar (India)

673 runs and 2 wickets

1999

Lance Klusener (South Africa)

281 runs and 17 wickets

1996

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)

221 runs and 6 wickets

1992

Martin Crowe (New Zealand)

456 runs

 

