ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, Venue, Teams, Host, and More

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: ICC on 14 December 2021 announced that the Women's World Cup 2022 will commence on 4 March 2022 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga and will conclude on 3 April 2022 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The event was originally scheduled for 6 February to 7 March 2021 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Schedule

A total of 31 matches, including the semi-finals and final, will be played across 31 days in New Zealand in the league format. Eight teams will face each other once and the top four teams will qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semi-finals. The winning teams will advance to the finals scheduled for 3 April 2022. Check below the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 fixtures.

Date Match Venue 4 March 2022 New Zealand vs West Indies Bay Oval, Tauranga 5 March 2022 Bangladesh vs South Africa University Oval, Dunedin 5 March 2022 Australia vs England Seddon Park, Hamilton 6 March 2022 Pakistan vs India Bay Oval, Tauranga 7 March 2022 New Zealand vs Bangladesh University Oval, Dunedin 8 March 2022 Australia vs Pakistan Bay Oval, Tauranga 9 March 2022 West Indies vs England University Oval, Dunedin 10 March 2022 New Zealand vs India Seddon Park, Hamilton 11 March 2022 Pakistan vs South Africa Bay Oval, Tauranga 12 March 2022 West Indies vs India Seddon Park, Hamilton 13 March 2022 New Zealand vs Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington 14 March 2022 South Africa vs England Bay Oval, Tauranga 14 March 2022 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Seddon Park, Hamilton 15 March 2022 Australia vs West Indies Basin Reserve, Wellington 16 March 2022 England vs India Bay Oval, Tauranga 17 March 2022 New Zealand vs South Africa Seddon Park, Hamilton 18 March 2022 Bangladesh vs West Indies Bay Oval, Tauranga 19 March 2022 India vs Australia Eden Park, Auckland 20 March 2022 New Zealand vs England Eden Park, Auckland 21 March 2022 West Indies vs Pakistan Seddon Park, Hamilton 22 March 2022 India vs Bangladesh Seddon Park, Hamilton 22 March 2022 South Africa vs Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington 24 March 2022 South Africa vs West Indies Basin Reserve, Wellington 24 March 2022 England vs Pakistan Hagley Oval, Christchurch 25 March 2022 Bangladesh vs Australia Basin Reserve, Wellington 26 March 2022 New Zealand vs Pakistan Hagley Oval, Christchurch 27 March 2022 England vs Bangladesh Basin Reserve, Wellington 27 March 2022 India vs South Africa Hagley Oval, Christchurch 30 March 2022 SEMI-FINAL 1 Basin Reserve, Wellington 31 March 2022 SEMI-FINAL 2 Hagley Oval, Christchurch 3 April 2022 FINAL Hagley Oval, Christchurch

The first ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semi-final will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 30 March 2022 while the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second ICC Women's World Cup 2022 semi-final on 31 March 2022. The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final will be played on 3 April 2022.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 – India’s fixtures

India will play seven matches in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Check India's fixtures below.

Date Against Venue 6 March 2022 Pakistan Bay Oval, Tauranga 10 March 2022 New Zealand Seddon Park, Hamilton 12 March 2022 West Indies Seddon Park, Hamilton 16 March 2022 England Bay Oval, Tauranga 19 March 2022 Australia Eden Park, Auckland 22 March 2022 Bangladesh Seddon Park, Hamilton 27 March 2022 South Africa Hagley Oval, Christchurch

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Host

New Zealand will host the twelfth edition of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Venue

The event will take place in New Zealand across six venues. The inaugural match will be played at the Bay Oval in Tauranga while the final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Venues are listed below.

1- Hagley Oval in Christchurch

2- Eden Park in Auckland

3- Bay Oval in Tauranga

4- Seddon Park in Hamilton

5- Basin Reserve in Wellington

6- University Oval in Dunedin

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Teams

New Zealand automatically qualified as they were hosts. India, Australia, England, and South Africa qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on the basis of their rankings in ICC Women's Championship 2017-20 while the remaining three slots were grabbed by Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies on the basis of their ODI Team rankings. The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 teams are listed below.

1- Australia

2- India

3- England

4- South Africa

5- Bangladesh

6- Pakistan

7- West Indies

8- New Zealand (Host)

It is to be noted that the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Squad

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Team India Squad

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

It is to be noted that only India has announced their squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

