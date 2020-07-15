ICC World Cup 1983: Know how India became world Champion

Till now 12 ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments have been held. Australia is the most successful country won 5 World Cups. After this, India and West Indies are the only two countries that have won 2 ICC World Cup each.

India won the first ICC Cricket World Cup 37 years ago on 25 June 1983, defeating the West Indies in the final. This was also the first appearance by an Asian nation in a World Cup final.

Let us know in this article which Indian players were involved in this victory of India and how much score was made by both teams and who played the final match from both teams?

Actually, victory in this tournament is considered a great achievement for the Indian team because at that time the West Indies team was considered to be the best team in the whole world. Before this world cup, Windies has already won the World Cup titles for 2 consecutive times.

Some facts about Cricket World Cup 1983:-

1. Total overs were 60 for each match.

2. A total of 8 teams participated in this World Cup.

3. A total of 27 matches were played in this World Cup.

4. The highest number of wickets (18) in the entire tournament was taken by Roger Binny of India.

5. The most runs in the entire tournament were scored by 384 England's David Gover.

6. Mohinder Amarnath was selected as the 'Man of the Match' in the final match.

7. The final match was played at Lord's ground.

After losing the toss, the Indian team was invited to play first. India had given the target of 183 runs to the West Indies but it got out on just 14o runs. India won the final match by 43 runs.

Indian Team in Cricket World Cup 1983 Final

1. Sunil Gavaskar

2. Krishnamachari Srikkanth

3. Mohinder Amarnath

4. Yashpal Sharma

5. Kapil Dev

6. Kirti Azad

7. Roger Binny

8. Sandeep Patil

9. Madan Lal

10. Syed Kirmani

11. Balwinder Sandhu

West Indies Team in Cricket World Cup 1983 Final

1. Clive Lloyd (c)

2. Desmond Haynes

3. Viv Richards

4. Gordon Greenidge

5. Larry Gomes

6. Faoud Bacchus

7. Jeff Dujon (wk)

8. Michael Holding

9. Andy Roberts

10. Joel Garner

11. Malcolm Marshall

World Cup 1983 final match scorecard is as follows;

Indian Team scorecard World Cup final 1983:-

Player Runs Balls Sunil Gavaskar 2 20 Krishnamachari Srikkanth 38 57 Mohinder Amarnath 26 80 Yashpal Sharma 11 32 Sandeep Patil 27 29 N. Kapil Dev (c) 15 8 Kirti Azad 0 3 Roger Binny 2 8 Madan Lal 17 27 Syed Kirmani (wk) 14 43 Balwinder Sandhu 11 30

Thus, Krishnamachari Srikkanth had scored the most runs for India, followed by Sandeep Patil with 27 and Mohinder Amarnath scored 26 runs.

Thus, with the help of 20 extra runs in 54.4 overs, India had set the target of only 184 runs to West Indies. This target was a very tiny target against the strong batting line up of West Indies. But history was waiting to write a new chapter for Indian cricket.

West Indies Team scorecard World Cup final 1983:-

Player Runs Balls Gordon Greenidge 1 12 Desmond Haynes 13 33 Viv Richards 33 28 Clive Lloyd (c) 8 17 Larry Gomes 5 16 Faoud Bacchus 8 25 Jeff dujon (wk) 25 73 Malcolm Marshall 18 51 Andy Roberts 4 14 Joel Garner 5 19 Michael holding 6 24 Total 140 All out 52 overs

In this way, the West Indies team considered a strong contender for the title, all out on just 140 runs and India became the new world champion in 1983.

This was the first World Cup of the Indian team. India has completed 37 years of its spectacular victory on 25 June 2020.

For India, Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath took 3-3 wickets each, while Balwinder Sandhu got 2 and Kapil Dev and Roger Binny got one wicket each. Viv Richards' wicket was taken by Madan Lal and caught by Kapil Dev.

With this World Cup title, cricket became very popular in India and now its popularity in India has increased so much that every teenager of India wants to become a cricketer instead of any other game.

