Picture puzzles are excellent brain games that can boost your brainpower to the max. Studies show that activities like jigsaw puzzles, hidden object games, and other visual brain teasers offer a good mental workout that can strengthen your neural connections and enhances strategic thinking. These puzzles challenge and improve visual memory, which strengthens your ability to recall things and function better under pressure. Puzzles also have the power to rewire your brain and make it faster. For older adults, puzzles can help delay memory decline and improve retention power. Puzzles like hidden object challenges often require you to notice subtle details, which engages both logical and creative skills in one go. This activity keeps your mind sharp and efficient. If you are looking to strengthen your memory, focus, attention to detail, visual-spatial reasoning, and problem-solving skills in one go, then try this picture puzzle. This visual puzzle challenges you to find three empty ice cream cones in 15 seconds! Can you do it? Time will tell.

If You Possess Extra Sharp Eyes and 220+ IQ Then Find Three Empty Ice Cream Cones In 15 Seconds! Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle is a mini IQ test in disguise. If you are looking to test your brainpower in mere 15 seconds then this picture puzzle challenge is tailored for you. There are three empty ice cream cones hiding in plain sight. The challenge is tricky. Even the people with fastest reflexes and acute observation skills took more than 60 seconds to find them all. Do you believe you have what it takes to solve this mind-boggling puzzle? Then without further ado, grab a timer and set it to 15 seconds. Start looking! Scan the image thoroughly. Do not be distracted by the cute bunnies. Keep your eyes peeled to spot three empty ice cream cones. This will require you to be super focused. Concentrate on spotting the distinctive features that will give away the three empty ice cream cones.