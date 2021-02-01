India China bilateral relations: What is Tibetology and its significance?

There is no dull moment at the Line of Actual Control. The India China historic tussle on June 15, 2020, has been the talk of the town ever since. The 9th Corps Commanders level talk between Indian Army and PLA, held on 24 January, culminated after a marathon 16 hours session.

The talks could not make any big headway and the press release stated that "the two sides agreeing to maintain the momentum of dialogue and holding the tenth round of talks as scheduled."

"It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," added the Indian Army its press release.

Earlier, on 11 January, the Indian Army had returned a Chinese soldier found stray in the Indian territory in the middle of a cold night. The hand over was done without placing any terms and conditions. The Chinese were considerably impressed by the chivalrous act of the Indian forces.

However, China time and again asserts that India has been using Tibet against it. Take a look at the bilateral relations of India and China below.

Chronology of Events: India China Tussle in 2020

The weeklong standoff was one of the deadliest clash between the two countries in the last 45 years.

May 5-6, 2020- Scuffle involving 250 Indian and Chinese soldiers took place at Ladakh's Pangong Tso. May 9, 2020- Another skirmish in Sikkim's Naku La area leaves 4 Indian and 7 Chinese soldiers were injured. The Galwan Valley of Ladakh had tensions built up. May 21, 2020- India refuted Beijing's contention that it had constructed Chinese patrols. May 25, 2020- China marshals 5000 soldiers on its side of disputed border in Ladakh, India too sent military reinforcements. May 30, 2020- Defence minister said India and China had begun diplomatic and military-level talks. June 6, 2020- Top military officers of Indian and Chinese armies discuss de-escalation plan. June 9, 2020- Army officers say 'limited military disengagement' has begun at 3 hot spots along LAC including the Galwan Valley. June 15, 2020- Indian Army personnel killed in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley.

What is India doing?

A strategic response to China has been given through various steps taken by India. India has already started a rebalance of military forces and firepower along the northern borders with China but now, the Indian Army has a new target on its radar.

It is of great concern that the Chinese are constructing more villages in Arunachal Pradesh as their policy of relocating people in several counties of Tibet for "poverty alleviation." The latest relocation was in a village deep inside Indian territory. As per the Government of India, it has been clarified that 'though it considers the territory to be a part of India, on the ground, it has been in Chinese control since 1959.' Also Read| What are China's underwater drones - Sea Wing Gliders?

What is Tibetology:

Tibetology is the study of things related to Tibet, including its history, religion, language, culture, politics and collection of Tibetian articles of historical, cultural and religious significance.

India although a huge population has a very low diplomatic approach. India has 940 foreign officers whereas China has more than 1000 officers out of which more than 50% can talk in Hindi.

The Indian Army is also fine-tuning a proposal for its officers to study Tibetian history, culture and language o both sides of LAC so as to counter any propaganda by the Chinese influence.

In October 2020, this idea was proposed at Army's commander conference and it is now under analysis.

The Plan:

ARTRAC has identified 7 institutes that offer PG courses on Tibetology. The army personnel would be asked to go on study leave here.

These colleges are:

Department of Buddhist Studies, DU Central Institute of Higher Tibetian studies Varanasi Nava Nalanda Mahavihara Bihar Visva Bharati West Bengal Dalai Lama Institute of Higher Education, Bengaluru Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, Gangtok Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies, Dahung, Arunachal Pradesh

India and Tibet way forward:

India since 1950 has refrained from playing the Tobet card which had been a red line for China. It was a failure on the part of India when it accepted Tibet as a part of China.

Now ever since the Galwan incidence happened, the public acknowledgement was done of the role played by Special Frontier Force(which includes many Tibet citizens). Thus in case, India wants to use Tibet as an issue in the bilateral relationship, it needs expertise on Tibetology.

Diplomats and army personnel would talk in language and specializations in Tibet history and culture so as to make their point clear to China regarding Tibet's stand.

