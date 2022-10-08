Indian Air Force Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Captions for Instagram, WhatsApp Status to share on October 8

Indian Air Force Day quotes: Indian Air Force is celebrated every year in India on October 8. This year Indian Air Force is celebrating its 90 years of formation which makes it a matter of pride for the largest democracy in the world. Indian Air Force Day 2022 highlights the significance of the defence force which has protected the citizens of the nation during every war. Indian Air Force is part of the defence forces which includes the Indian Army and Indian Navy.

On Indian Air Force Day 2022 check quotes, wishes, messages, captions for Instagram, WhatsApp Status, and share them with your family and friends on Air Force Day on October 8.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 8?

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year on October 8 as the IAF was established in 1932 by the erstwhile British Empire. Indian Air Force was formed to provide support to the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, particularly during World War II against Japan.

In 1945, King George VI honoured the contributions of the Indian Air Force during the war with the prefix ‘Royal’, however, the honorary title was dropped in 1950 after India became a Republic country.

Indian Air Force Day 2022 is celebrating the 90 glorious years of this formation and the contribution by the force in the post-Independence era.

#NewProfilePic

90 years of Excellence

IAF: Transforming for the Future. pic.twitter.com/ojaVBoJZHL — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 8, 2022

Indian Air Force Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Who kept the hope and supported the fight, The glory theirs, the service ours. Happy Air Force Day!

2. Freedom is precious. Flag waving in the wind is a symbol of our freedom. Happy Air Force Day! Jai Hind!

3. We feel proud to have you as our saviours of the air. Wishing you all a very Happy Indian Airforce Day!

4. Happy Indian Air Force Day to all the air warriors of the nation. Thank You for protecting the skies like a guardian to helping in harsh problems like Devdoot

5. Who kept the faith and fought the fight; the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Air Force Day!

6. Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

7. We are flying in different areas of increase, just as India is free. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2022

Indian Air Force Day 2022 Quotes

1. "On the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind. As a nation, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we leave no veteran behind."– Dan Lipinski

2. "I regret I have but one life to give for my country." Prem Ramchandan

3. "Either I will come back after hoisting the tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure." - Captain Vikram Batra

4. "Those of us who have never been in the military don't understand what it is like to serve in the military." - Gina Barreca

5. "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions." — Subhas Chandra Bose

Indian Air Force Day 2022 Slogans

1. Let us salute our real heroes who guards our freedom.

2. Indian Air Force Day celebrates the courage of our air force.

3. Indian Air Force ensures that we always breathe the air of freedom.

4. Let us not forget the sacrifices made by the bravehearts of our Air Force.

5. They take of our skies and keeps us safe all the time.

Indian Air Force Day 2022 Instagram Captions

1. We are very proud on having such a strong and brave Indian Air Force.

2. Salute to the Indian Air Force for always keeping us safe and protected.

3. India is a bird of gold ready to spread its new wings on Indian Air Force Day.

4. Indian Air Force has always brought glory to our country.

5. We can breathe freedom in our air because of the efforts of the Air Force.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: History, Significance and Key Facts

Indian Air Force Day 2022: List of Fighter Aircraft of IAF