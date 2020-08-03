List of 14 famous Indian personalities who have tested positive for Coronavirus

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases in India with a single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has reached to 18,03,696 with 5,79,357 active COVID-9 cases and 38,135 deaths as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (at the time of writing this article). The deadly virus has not spared anyone-- rich, poor, aged, young, male, female, etc. Here's a list of famous Indians who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

1- Amit Shah: On August 2, 2020, Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted in a hospital in Delhi.

2- SS Rajamouli: On July 29, 2020, notable Indian filmmaker and his family have tested positive for COVID-19, as per a tweet by his official Twitter handle.

3- Shivraj Singh Chouhan: On July 25, 2020, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet from his official Twitter account, he stated that he faced symptoms of COVID-19 and his test result came out to be positive.

4- Shrenu Parikh: On July 15, 2020, Indian Television actor Shrenu Parikh tested positive for COVID-19. The actress is famous for shows like Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ishqbaaz, etc.

5- Parth Samthaan: On July 12, 2020, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for the virus. The actor was shooting for the show over the past few days.

6- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: On July 12, 2020, former Miss World and Indian actress tested positive for the virus along with her daughter.

7- Amitabh Bachchan: On July 11, 2020, Indian film actor, film producer, television host, occasional playback singer and former politician, took to Twitter to reveal that he has contracted the virus.

8- Abhishek Bachchan: On July 11, 2020, Indian film actor and son of Amitabh Bachchan and husband of Aishwarya Rai took to Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

9- Additi Gupta: On July 1, 2020, Indian Television actor has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the actress chose to quarantine herself at home, as per Tellychakkar.

10- Jyotiraditya Scindia: On June 9, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Scindia tested positive for COVID-19, as per a tweet by Union Minister Som Prakash. Scindia has mild symptoms while his mother is asymptomatic.

11- Mohena Kumari: On July 1, 2020, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame actress announced that she tested positive for the virus on June 2, 2020, and has now tested negative.

12- Kiran Kumar: On May 14, 2020, veteran film and TV actor tested COVID-19 positive and was asymptomatic. The actor tested negative in June after self-quarantining at home.

13- Purab Kohli: On April 7, 2020, TV actor who rose to fame with 'Hip Hip Hurray' announced that he and his family have been diagnosed positive with the virus in London. A few days back, he announced that all of them have fully recovered.

14- Kanika Kapoor: On March 20, 2020, famous singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the virus after she attended a party thrown by a Lucknow-based builder at a politician's house.