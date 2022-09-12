Indian Railways Rules: How can you transfer your ticket to someone else? Step-by-step guide

Indian Railways Rule: Ministry of railways has passed a few more policies to ensure a comfortable journey for the passengers. The new rule allows customers to travel on someone else pre-booked ticket. Making it simpler, If you have a confirmed train reservation ticket, but you are not able to travel due to any explicit reason, then you can lend your ticket to any of your family members. This will just not save your hard-earned money but also prevent any chaotic situation for railways.

Now before you jump to use this special feature, take note of all the tit-bits:

The option is available only for confirmed tickets

It often happens that after booking the train ticket, we are unable to travel because of multiple reasons. And mostly the first thought that crosses our head is to cancel the ticket. Though earlier there was no other option, the new facility will not let your money go down the drain. Now passengers with a confirmed ticket can transfer their seats to any of their family members without any second thought.

The confirmed ticket can get transferred to the name of any of their family members like father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband, and wife. For making the best of this facility, passengers are requested to give a request 24 hours before the departure of the train.

Submit your application a day prior

Indian Railways says that all the requests for ticket transfers are requested to be made prior. The timeframe to raise a request is different for every passenger. Like a government employee, going for his duty is requested to apply for a ticket transfer 24 hours before the train departure. Likewise, people heading to weddings or other such personal issues need to drop requests almost 48 hours before the departure of the train with the necessary documents. The special facility is also available for NCC students. Also, passengers can make the best of this feature by making an online application.

Once the request is made, officials will change the name of the passenger on the ticket for no further complications.

One Time Benefit

Indian Railways says that passengers are allowed to transfer the tickets to kin only once. Like, if the passenger has transferred his ticket once to another person, then he cannot change it any further citing any reason.

Steps to transfer tickets online

Take a printout of the ticket. Visit the reservation counter of the nearest railway station. In whose name the ticket is to be transferred, his ID proof like Aadhar or Voting ID card will have to be carried. Apply for ticket transfer over the counter.

The Ministry of Railways is continuously working hard to enhance the spread of railway services. These little steps will add to the sectional capacity, punctuality & average speed of passengers and goods train