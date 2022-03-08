Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2022 Winners List: Check Who Won What Here!

The Indian Television Academy Awards, ITA, is the biggest awards show that honours the work of all the artists of the Indian television industry. It honours both the front end and back end people. Check this year's winner list of ITA below.

The 21st edition of the ITA awards 2022 was held on March 6, 2022, in Mumbai. Many well-known personalities from television actors and actresses to Bollywood stars graced the red carpet with their presence.

List of Winners: ITA 2022

In the table below check the list of winners of the ITA

Category Name of the Winner Best Actor Popular Harshad Chopda Best Actress Popular (Anupamaa and Meet: Badlegi Dunya ki Reet): Rupali Ganguly and Ashi Singh Best Actor Critics (Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2): Nakuul Mehta Favourite Show: Udaariyan Best Documentary: Modi: The Untold Story Best Singer: Armaan Malik Best Actress (Lines): Hina Khan Popular Actor (Film): Ranveer Singh Popular Actress (Film): Alia Bhatt Best Actor Drama: Sudhanshu Pandey Best Show (Popular): Anupamaa



Winning the ITA award was dream come true for many actors and actresses being it one of the biggest award show with very tough competition.

Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta - Jankee, Surbhi Chandna, Helly Shah, Munmun Dutta, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Paras Kalnawat, Rajiv Adatia, Raqesh Bapat, Aalisha Panwar, Paridhi Sharma, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Rashami Desai, Sunayana Fozdar and other stars were present at the event.

