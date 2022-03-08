JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2022 Winners List: Check Who Won What Here!

Check the list of the winners of the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 here. It was a star-studded event that took place in Mumbai on March 6, 2022.
Created On: Mar 8, 2022 13:00 IST
Modified On: Mar 8, 2022 13:13 IST
Indian Television Academy Awards
Indian Television Academy Awards

The Indian Television Academy Awards, ITA, is the biggest awards show that honours the work of all the artists of the Indian television industry. It honours both the front end and back end people. Check this year's winner list of ITA below. 

The 21st edition of the ITA awards 2022 was held on March 6, 2022, in Mumbai. Many well-known personalities from television actors and actresses to Bollywood stars graced the red carpet with their presence.

List of Winners: ITA 2022

In the table below check the list of winners of the ITA 

Category

Name of the Winner

Best Actor Popular

Harshad Chopda

Best Actress Popular

(Anupamaa and Meet: Badlegi Dunya ki Reet): Rupali Ganguly and Ashi Singh

Best Actor Critics

(Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2): Nakuul Mehta

Favourite Show:

Udaariyan

Best Documentary:

Modi: The Untold Story

Best Singer:

Armaan Malik

Best Actress (Lines):

Hina Khan

Popular Actor (Film):

Ranveer Singh

Popular Actress (Film):

Alia Bhatt

Best Actor Drama:

Sudhanshu Pandey

Best Show (Popular):

Anupamaa


Winning the ITA award was dream come true for many actors and actresses being it one of the biggest award show with very tough competition. 

Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta - Jankee, Surbhi Chandna, Helly Shah, Munmun Dutta, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Paras Kalnawat, Rajiv Adatia, Raqesh Bapat, Aalisha Panwar, Paridhi Sharma, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Rashami Desai, Sunayana Fozdar and other stars were present at the event.

