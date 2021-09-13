India's first-ever alcohol museum in Goa: Here's all you need to know

Are you planning a trip to Goa? If yes, you might want to add one more destination to your list as India got its first-ever alcohol museum in Goa. Yes, you read it right! Dedicated to all kinds of alcohol, the museum has a spotlight on 'Feni' which is famous among locals as well as tourists.

The museum has been set up by Goan businessman Nandan Kudchadkar to highlight the state's rich heritage as well as the history of the drink, starting with how the fruit arrived in India from Brazil.

Speaking to IANS, Nandan Kudchadkar said, "The objective behind starting the museum was to make the world aware of Goa’s rich heritage, especially the story of feni and the legacy of the alcohol trail from Brazil to Goa."

Goa gets its first alcohol museum, which will support indigenous breweries, and even project the history of world famous feni.

Key Highlights:

1- The museum named All About Alcohol is located in the beach town of Candolim.

2- It states how the fruit arrived in India from Brazil and has a Goan-style tavern with antique storage vessels from Portugal.

3- It is spread across 13,000 sq. ft. and houses five rooms entirely dedicated to alcohol.

4- The museum houses centuries-old glass vats, glass bottles, ancient alcohol making implements, and distilling equipment from India and the world.

5- The museum will not only make people aware of the historical trail of alcohol from Brazil to India but will also help promote local manufacturers, thereby empowering them.

Can you taste feni?

Yes, you can taste feni by signing up for an in-house feni tasting and pairing session. The feni in the feni cellar dates back to 1946.

The in-house guides take the guests across the museum and unveil the stories behind the age-old artefacts such as sugarcane crusher, alcohol shot dispenser, glass vats and more. They also introduce the guests to the primitive manufacturing and distillatio0n process of local tipples.

About Feni

The name 'feni' is attributed to the Sanskrit word 'phena' or the Konkani word 'phen', depending upon the person you are asking, both meaning froth. If locals are to be believed, the brewing of coconut feni is older than that made from cashew apples, as cashew was brought to Goa from Brazil by the Portuguese in the 1700s.

Feni is a drink that is commonly and socially consumed by the locals and tourists visiting Goa. The process for GI tag was initiated by the local manufacturers in 2009 and the traditionally distilled cashew feni, with its astringent smell and powerful fruity flavour, earned the Geographical Indication (GI tag) in 2013.

The Goa Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2016 removed the country liquor status and declared feni as the ‘heritage spirit of Goa’ to bring it at par with world-famous liquors such as Champagne and Scotch Whiskey.

Preparation of the drink

The Cashew feni is distilled from fermented juice extracted from the cashew apple which is harvested from orchards by farmers who lease the tracts from the government every season.

The juice from the apples is then fermented and distilled using traditional equipment. Once it is distilled, the fermented juice transforms into a popular mildly intoxicating summer drink called ‘urrak’.

If double distilled, the drink is referred to as 'feni'. If feni is blended with spices like clove, pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon it is called ‘masala feni’. Coconut feni is distilled using the same process from palm toddy.

