Infantry Day 2022: All you need to know about 76th Infantry Day being celebrated on October 27

Infantry Day meaning: Indian Army, dignitaries, and other prominent leaders are celebrating Infantry Day 2022 on October 27 to honor the sacrifice and contributions of the Indian Army soldiers who fight for the country and laid down their lives in the line of duty. Infantry Day 2022 is being observed on October 27 as it was on this day that the first Indian Infantry soldiers successfully defended the country from external aggression- Pakistan.

On Infantry Day 2022, soldiers are organizing four simultaneous bike rallies from all cardinal directions. The rally for Infantry Day started on October 16 and traveled across the country eventually culminating at the National War Memorial on Infantry Day.

Infantry Day 2022: Significant events

Infantry Day is celebrated on October 27 in India as it was on this that the first Indian Army Infantry defended India from external aggression. Notably, after the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession, on October 26, 1947, the region became part of India.

To control the region, Pakistan soldiers had entered Jammu and Kashmir disguised as tribals and volunteers from the Tribal areas of North West Frontier Province. The primary aim was to forcefully occupy the state and integrate it with Pakistan.

In response, the Indian team was called in to ward off the Pakistani invaders on October 27 after Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of accession.

*Victory Will Always be Measured on Foot*

Infantry Day 2022: What is Infantry Day meaning?

Infantry Day is celebrated in India in memory of the first military event of Independent India. It was the first time when the First battalion of the Sikh regiment of the Indian Army fought a battle to accomplish victory over the first attack on Indian soil by the Pakistani Army on October 27, 1947.

Infantry Day 2022: How India will celebrate 76th Infantry Day?

India will celebrate the 76th Infantry Day by organizing various events to honour the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers and to highlight the importance of the Indian Infantry. In 2022, Indian soldiers are organizing four simultaneous bike rallies from all cardinal directions-

-Wellington (Tamil Nadu)

-Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)

-Shillong (Meghalaya)

-Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

Each group will have 10 bikers and will cover a cumulative journey of 8,000 km.

