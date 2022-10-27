Infantry Day 2022: Motivational quotes, Images, Messages & Greetings to share

Infantry Day Quotes: Infantry Day in India is celebrated on October 27 to mark the landing of the first Indian infantry soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. They were part of the team which was defending Indian territory from the Pakistani invaders who were advancing toward Srinagar. Infantry Day 2022 celebrates the courage and valor of the Indian soldiers who were part of the challenging mission.

Share Infantry Day 2022 motivational quotes, images, messages, and greetings on Infantry Day and honor the courage of the Indian soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the protection of the Indian citizens every day.

The 76th Infantry Day is being celebrated today. It was on this day in 1947 that Infantrymen from #IndianArmy, led by 1 SIKH, landed at Srinagar Airfield and saved J&K from a ruthless and treacherous Pakistani invasion.#infantrydaypic.twitter.com/2C6xDpcBOG — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 27, 2022

Infantry Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 27?

Infantry Day in India is celebrated as a remembrance of the first military event of Independent India, when the first battalion of the Sikh regiment of the Indian Army fought a battle to win over the first attack on Indian soil by the Pakistan Army on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley, who tried to grab Jammu & Kashmir.

Infantry Day Meaning

Infantry is the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army and is also popularly known as the Queen of the Battle. The infantry is the backbone of the Indian Army and its soldiers bear the main brunt in any battle. With time, the Infantry units of the Indian Army have been modernized, equipped, as well as trained to make the Indian Army amongst the best in the whole world.

Infantry Day 2022 Quotes

1. “The surest way to become a pacifist is to join the infantry.” ~ Bill Mauldin

2. “I think of myself as Special Forces, clearing the path for the infantry.” ~ Geraldo Rivera

3. “What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight – it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” ~ Dwight D. Eisenhower

4. “The army consists of the first infantry division and eight million replacements.” ~ Sebastian Junger

5. “Infantry, Artillery, Aviation – all that we have – are yours to dispose of as you will. . . . I have come to say to you that the American people would be proud to be engaged in the greatest battle in history.” ~ John J. Pershing

Infantry Day 2022 Messages & Greetings

1. Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure.

2. There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued.

3. Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again.

4. Let us celebrate Infantry Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism.

5. Infantry Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Infantry Day!

