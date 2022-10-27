World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022: Theme, Significance and why the day is celebrated on October 27?

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022 is observed every year on October 27 to celebrate audiovisual heritage which refers to the documents such as sounds, films, radio, television programs, and other audio and video that hold socio-cultural importance and need preservation. World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022 highlights the significance of documentaries which further help in understanding the past and in protecting memories and cultures.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022 Theme

The theme for the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022 is ‘Enlisting documentary heritage to promote inclusive, just and peaceful societies. This year’s theme refers to the significance of archiving visual and sonic information to preserve history for the benefit and progress of society.

On World Day for #AudiovisualHeritage, we also celebrate 30 Years of the #MemoryoftheWorld.



The programme preserves the irreplaceable artefacts that belong to us all, to ensure the memory of what unites us is never forgotten.



Join the event: https://t.co/yhEQiL2Clb pic.twitter.com/ob0fOvvUmn — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) October 26, 2022

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 27?

The recommendation for the safeguarding and preservation of moving images was adopted in the 21st General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on October 27, 1980.

The adoption took place as a result of the International Federation of Film Archives since the late 1970s. The 33rd session of UNESCO in 2005 proclaimed October 27 as the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1980 recommendation.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022: How the day is celebrated?

The celebration of the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2022 is part of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It states to ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms, as per the national legislation and international agreements.

