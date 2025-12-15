Highest and Lowest AQI Ever Recorded in Delhi: Check Here

Because of this, discussions of “highest ever AQI” in Delhi must distinguish between:

Official 24‑hour citywide AQI (CPCB).

Unofficial/alternate index values reported by private platforms that may exceed 500 or even 1,000.

Station‑level peaks at individual monitors (e.g., Wazirpur, Rohini), which sometimes hit 500 (the maximum recordable value).

CPCB-based reporting indicates that on some of the worst days since the index began (2015), the overall Delhi AQI has hovered close to 500, with many stations at the maximum value of 500.

For example, coverage in 2024 noted that November 18’s average AQI of 494 was the second‑highest citywide AQI since the index was introduced, with several stations pinned at 500.