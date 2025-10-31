List of Top 7 Animals that Sleep the Most: Ranked

Animals that sleep the most: The animal kingdom is full of astonishing adaptations, but perhaps none is as relatable to a modern, exhausted human as the species that has mastered the art of the lengthy slumber. The question "which animal sleeps the most?" is more complicated than it seems at first. It gives us interesting information about metabolism, diet, and survival.

The average adult needs about 8 hours of sleep, but some of the sleepiest animals in the world get three times that much! Scientists have been able to follow real sleep cycles in the wild thanks to studies that use electroencephalography (EEG).

This search for rest is not laziness; it is a necessary way to save energy in order to stay alive, especially for animals like the koala and sloth that eat foods that don't have a lot of nutrients. This exclusive list ranks the top seven true sleep champions on Earth, based on their average daily sleep duration.