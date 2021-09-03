International Climate Summit 2021: All you need to know about the conference slated for today

India will host a key conference on 3 September 2021 as part of the International Climate Summit (ICS) 2021, an initiative by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Environment Committee that has partnered with Invest India.

In a bid to advance towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future, the summit intends to establish sustainable routes for the production, storage, transportation, distribution, and deployment of hydrogen technologies by 2040.

Key Highlights:

1- The summit aims to discuss strategies to power India's budding hydrogen ecosystem, among other agendas.

2- Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Jitendra Singh, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Saraswat and Sturle Harald Pedersen, chairperson of Greenstat India, Norway will attend the conference.

3- The summit will bring together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, experts, and scientists from across the world to reach an agreement on climate change and sustainability issues.

4- Mukesh Ambani, Chairperson, and MD of Reliance Industry will be a keynote speaker at the summit.

5- A National Hydrogen Portal will also be launched at the International Climate Summit 2021. It will be a one-stop destination for research, production, storage, transportation, and application of hydrogen, with a focus on Green Hydrogen.

National Hydrogen Mission

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'National Hydrogen Mission' for India. His vision is to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production and exports.

Hydrogen power will be an alternative for India's annual energy demands. At present, India imports 85% of oil and 53% of gas to meet its energy requirements.

What is the National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHEM)?

It is worth noting that India is the only country among G-20 nations that is on its way to achieving the climate change mitigation commitments it made under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Under the 2015 agreement, the world leaders agreed to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius. However, a report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) underscored that global warming is dangerously close to spiralling out of control and the world will face climate disruptions for decades as extreme events of weather will become more severe.

Another major conference on climate change, COP26, is scheduled to take place at Glasgow in Scotland from October 31 to November 12, 2021. The UN Climate Change Conference will be the last chance to ensure that global temperatures don’t exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, the lower limit of the Paris Agreement.

What is the Paris Agreement (COP 21) for Climate Change?

International Climate Summit 2021 The ICS 2021 climate summit is being held in partnership with Invest India with a theme of Green Hydrogen. It is being organised by the environment committee of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), a non-governmental industrial development organisation.

