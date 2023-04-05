International Day of Conscience 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Objectives & More

International Day of Conscience 2023: The worldwide awareness event International Day of Conscience marks the value of the human conscience. It came into existence on July 25, 2019, by UN General Assembly under UN resolution 73/329. This year it will be celebrated on the theme ‘Building a Culture of Peace’.

International Day of Conscience 2023: History

On April 5, 2020, the first International Day of Conscience was celebrated. It is a chance to emphasise the value of self-examination and acting morally. The growth of society as a whole is also helped by pointing out the necessary corrections.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights preamble notes that "disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of humankind, and the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy the freedom of speech and belief and freedom from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common people." In addition, the Declaration's article 1 states that"all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights and are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood."

The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly was organized by His Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The idea was to mark April 5th as an international day of conscience. The resolution was passed by the assembly and was entitled "Promoting the Culture of Peace with Love and Conscience." This decision encourages people to create a culture of peace with love and conscience under their unique circumstances and cultural traditions.

The General Assembly marked April 5 as the International Day of Conscience after realising the importance of establishing conditions for stability and well-being as well as peaceful and friendly relations based on respect for fundamental freedoms and human rights for all people without distinction based on race, sex, language, or religion.

International Day of Conscience 2023: Significance

According to UN Organisation, “The task of the United Nations to save future generations from the scourge of war requires transformation towards a culture of peace, which consists of values, attitudes and behaviours that reflect and inspire social interaction and sharing based on the principles of freedom, justice and democracy, all human rights, tolerance and solidarity, that reject violence and endeavour to prevent conflicts by tackling their root causes to solve problems through dialogue and negotiation and that guarantee the full exercise of all rights and the means to participate fully in the development process of their society.”

Building a culture of peace needs extensive educational, cultural, social, and civic effort in which everyone has something to contribute and learn. It is an open-minded worldwide approach with a specific goal, namely to establish a culture of peace inseparable from culture as a whole and take root in people's hearts and minds. It speaks to all ages and demographic groups. Also,

A person's conscience is a personal moral sense that aids in determining what is right and wrong. We can become better persons with better consciences by studying more about conscience.

We must comprehend our conscience. People hear about conscience a lot these days, which sparks debate and, if necessary, remedial action.

Morality is a personal affair. Each person will believe that their morals are superior and correct. Investigating conscience can aid in our understanding of the moral tenets of others.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization both contribute significantly to promoting intercultural dialogue. They work with governments, international organisations, foundations, civil society organisations, the media, and the private sector to carry out activities that promote a culture of peace and nonviolence. They also work on a variety of practical projects in the areas of youth, education, media, and migration.

