International Day of Old Persons 2023: Know the Facts About Ageing Populations

The International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) is celebrated annually on October 1st to recognise the contributions of older persons and to examine issues that affect their lives.

Older persons make significant contributions to society in many ways. They are workers, caregivers, volunteers, and leaders. They share their knowledge and experience with younger generations, and they play an important role in their families and communities.

However, older persons also face many challenges, including ageism, discrimination, and poverty. They are often more vulnerable to health problems and abuse. They may also have difficulty accessing essential services, such as healthcare, transportation, and housing.

International Day of Older Persons is an opportunity to raise awareness of the issues that affect older persons and to promote their rights.

It is also a day to celebrate the contributions of older persons and to learn from their wisdom and experience.

What Is the History of International Day of Older Persons?

The International Day of Older Persons was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1990, following the adoption of the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing in 1982.

The United Nations mentions: “On 14 December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons (resolution 45/106). This was preceded by initiatives such as the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing, which was adopted by the 1982 World Assembly on Ageing and endorsed later that year by the UN General Assembly.”

“In 1991, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Principles for Older Persons (resolution 46/91). In 2002, the Second World Assembly on Ageing adopted the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, to respond to the opportunities and challenges of population ageing in the 21st century and to promote the development of a society for all ages, it adds

What Is the Theme of International Day of Older Persons?

The theme for International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) 2023 is "Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations."

This theme highlights the importance of ensuring that all older persons can enjoy their human rights, regardless of their age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or any other factor.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, is a landmark document that proclaims the fundamental rights and freedoms that belong to all human beings. It is the most translated document in the world and has been translated into over 500 languages.

The theme of International Day of Older Persons 2023 is a reminder that older persons are entitled to all of the same human rights as everyone else. They have the right to life, liberty, and security of person. They have the right to freedom of expression, opinion, and association. They have the right to work, education, and an adequate standard of living. They have the right to participate fully in society and to be treated with dignity and respect.

What Are the Important Facts About the Older Generation?

Here are some facts about the older generation according to the United Nations: