International Literacy Day 2020:Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Poems and more
International Literacy Day 2020: The day spread awareness about the importance of literacy. Therefore, it is necessary to raise the literary issues faced by people across the world. The theme of International Literacy Day 2020 according to the UN is "Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond." The theme highlights literacy learning from a lifelong learning perspective and therefore focuses on youth and adults.
International Literacy Day: Quotes
1. “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzi
2. "The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.” - Mark Twain
3. “You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” - Brigham Young
4. “Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope." - Kofi Annan
5. “The function of education is to teach one to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education.” -Martin Luther King Jr.
6. “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” - B.B. King
International Literacy Day 2020: Theme, History & Significance
7. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”- Mahatma Gandhi
8. "Literacy in itself is no education. Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning. By education, I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man-body, mind and spirit."- Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi
9. "Reading and writing, like everything else, improve with practice. And, of course, if there are no young readers and writers, there will shortly be no older ones. Literacy will be dead, and democracy - which many believe goes hand in hand with it - will be dead as well."- Margaret Atwood, Canadian poet, and novelist
10. “Education is the most powerful weapon for changing the world.”- Nelson Mandela
11. “Literacy is the most basic currency of the knowledge economy.” - Barack Obama
12. "Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation." - Walter Cronkite
13. "Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all." - Aristotle
14. “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” - Frederick Douglass
15. “I feel free and strong. If I were not a reader of books I could not feel this way. Whatever may happen to me, thank God that I can read, that I have truly touched the minds of other men.” -Walter Tevis, Mockingbird
16. "International Literacy Day is an occasion to celebrate the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies everywhere." - Koichiro Matsuura
17. "Literacy is not the end of education nor even the beginning." - Mahatma Gandhi
18. "Remove illiteracy from India. here lots of feelings remain invisible only because of illiteracy." - Preety Chauhan
19. "Illiteracy is the poison and a book is its antidote." - Mansi Chaubey
20. Mentalities don't change
By protest or demands
For a modification to rise
Upbringing should be improvised
Illiteracy should be eradicated."
- Kazuya Gordo
International Literacy Day: Messages
1. Love for reading never dies but it spreads all over! Happy International Literacy Day!
2. “Each and every individual has the right to literacy and education.”
3. Today is International Literacy Day! Share our passion and help shine a light on the need for basic literacy skills. Help us write the future. Love learning.
4. Today a reader, tomorrow a leader. Happy International Literacy Day!
5. Donate your books who don’t have any and spread the cheer of reading! Happy International Literacy Day!
6. Literacy begins at home! Read books and inspire your kids to do the same! Happy International Literacy Day!
7. If you can read a signboard and reach the destination, thank your teacher. Happy International Literacy Day!
8. Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire. Happy International Literacy Day!
9. There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. The love of books is the best of all. Happy International Literacy Day!
10. The early literacy success comes when parent involves in it! Happy International Literacy Day!
International Literacy Day: Poems
1.
I Opened a Book
I opened a book and in I strode.
Now nobody can find me.
I’ve left my chair, my house, my road,
My town and my world behind me.
I’m wearing the cloak, I’ve slipped on the ring,
I’ve swallowed the magic potion.
I’ve fought with a dragon, dined with a king
And dived in a bottomless ocean.
I opened a book and made some friends.
I shared their tears and laughter
And followed their road with its bumps and bends
To the happily ever after.
I finished my book and out I came.
The cloak can no longer hide me.
My chair and my house are just the same,
But I have a book inside me.
By Julia Donaldson
2.
Open a book
And you will find
People and places of every kind;
Open a book
And you can be
Anything that you want to be;
Open a book
And you can share
Wondrous worlds you find in there;
Open a book
And I will too
You read to me
And I’ll read to you.
By Jane Baskwill
3.
Education
the light of our life
A gift of academic rife
Education
the key to a bright and rewarding future
A glue that joins our dreams like a suture
Education
A path to divine success
A smooth drive to our greatness
Education
gives our thinking a different appearance
And helps drive away all our ignorance
Education
It leads us to the path of prosperity
And gives our tomorrow a sounding security
Education
the process of teaching and learning
Which will help us in our future earning
Education
shaping our true character is the motto
Leading to a successful life it is the major factor
Education
The progressive discovery of our true self
And exploitation of the potentials of oneself
Education
a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army
A lifeboat that see us through our days of stormy
Education
A torch of academic brilliance
And the backbone of inner resilience
Education
the key to unlock the golden door of freedom
And stage our rise to stardom
Education
A life-sustaining material
Without it, we can’t lead a life which is congenial
Education
not all about bookish knowledge
But it is also about practical knowledge
Education
makes a person stand up on his on toes
And helps a person to fight with all his foes
Education
A fundamental foundation
For any country state or nation
Education
A thick line between right and wrong
A ladder that takes us to the height where we belong
Education
Mother of all profession
That helps acquires all our possession
Education Is our right
For in it our future is bright.
By Stanley Oguh