International Literacy Day 2020:Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Poems and more

International Literacy Day 2020: The day spread awareness about the importance of literacy. Therefore, it is necessary to raise the literary issues faced by people across the world. The theme of International Literacy Day 2020 according to the UN is "Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond." The theme highlights literacy learning from a lifelong learning perspective and therefore focuses on youth and adults.

International Literacy Day: Quotes

1. “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” - Malala Yousafzi

2. "The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.” - Mark Twain

3. “You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” - Brigham Young

4. “Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope." - Kofi Annan

5. “The function of education is to teach one to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education.” -Martin Luther King Jr.

6. “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” - B.B. King

7. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”- Mahatma Gandhi

8. "Literacy in itself is no education. Literacy is not the end of education or even the beginning. By education, I mean an all-round drawing out of the best in the child and man-body, mind and spirit."- Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

9. "Reading and writing, like everything else, improve with practice. And, of course, if there are no young readers and writers, there will shortly be no older ones. Literacy will be dead, and democracy - which many believe goes hand in hand with it - will be dead as well."- Margaret Atwood, Canadian poet, and novelist

10. “Education is the most powerful weapon for changing the world.”- Nelson Mandela

11. “Literacy is the most basic currency of the knowledge economy.” - Barack Obama

12. "Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation." - Walter Cronkite

13. "Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all." - Aristotle

14. “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” - Frederick Douglass

15. “I feel free and strong. If I were not a reader of books I could not feel this way. Whatever may happen to me, thank God that I can read, that I have truly touched the minds of other men.” -Walter Tevis, Mockingbird

16. "International Literacy Day is an occasion to celebrate the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies everywhere." - Koichiro Matsuura

17. "Literacy is not the end of education nor even the beginning." - Mahatma Gandhi

18. "Remove illiteracy from India. here lots of feelings remain invisible only because of illiteracy." - Preety Chauhan

19. "Illiteracy is the poison and a book is its antidote." - Mansi Chaubey

20. Mentalities don't change

By protest or demands

For a modification to rise

Upbringing should be improvised

Illiteracy should be eradicated."

- Kazuya Gordo

International Literacy Day: Messages

1. Love for reading never dies but it spreads all over! Happy International Literacy Day!

2. “Each and every individual has the right to literacy and education.”

3. Today is International Literacy Day! Share our passion and help shine a light on the need for basic literacy skills. Help us write the future. Love learning.

4. Today a reader, tomorrow a leader. Happy International Literacy Day!

5. Donate your books who don’t have any and spread the cheer of reading! Happy International Literacy Day!

6. Literacy begins at home! Read books and inspire your kids to do the same! Happy International Literacy Day!

7. If you can read a signboard and reach the destination, thank your teacher. Happy International Literacy Day!

8. Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire. Happy International Literacy Day!

9. There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. The love of books is the best of all. Happy International Literacy Day!

10. The early literacy success comes when parent involves in it! Happy International Literacy Day!

International Literacy Day: Poems

1.

I Opened a Book

I opened a book and in I strode.

Now nobody can find me.

I’ve left my chair, my house, my road,

My town and my world behind me.

I’m wearing the cloak, I’ve slipped on the ring,

I’ve swallowed the magic potion.

I’ve fought with a dragon, dined with a king

And dived in a bottomless ocean.

I opened a book and made some friends.

I shared their tears and laughter

And followed their road with its bumps and bends

To the happily ever after.

I finished my book and out I came.

The cloak can no longer hide me.

My chair and my house are just the same,

But I have a book inside me.

By Julia Donaldson

2.

Open a book

And you will find

People and places of every kind;

Open a book

And you can be

Anything that you want to be;

Open a book

And you can share

Wondrous worlds you find in there;

Open a book

And I will too

You read to me

And I’ll read to you.

By Jane Baskwill

3.

Education

the light of our life

A gift of academic rife

Education

the key to a bright and rewarding future

A glue that joins our dreams like a suture

Education

A path to divine success

A smooth drive to our greatness

Education

gives our thinking a different appearance

And helps drive away all our ignorance

Education

It leads us to the path of prosperity

And gives our tomorrow a sounding security

Education

the process of teaching and learning

Which will help us in our future earning

Education

shaping our true character is the motto

Leading to a successful life it is the major factor

Education

The progressive discovery of our true self

And exploitation of the potentials of oneself

Education

a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army

A lifeboat that see us through our days of stormy

Education

A torch of academic brilliance

And the backbone of inner resilience

Education

the key to unlock the golden door of freedom

And stage our rise to stardom

Education

A life-sustaining material

Without it, we can’t lead a life which is congenial

Education

not all about bookish knowledge

But it is also about practical knowledge

Education

makes a person stand up on his on toes

And helps a person to fight with all his foes

Education

A fundamental foundation

For any country state or nation

Education

A thick line between right and wrong

A ladder that takes us to the height where we belong

Education

Mother of all profession

That helps acquires all our possession

Education Is our right

For in it our future is bright.

By Stanley Oguh

